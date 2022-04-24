Aso Rock, Abuja - On Saturday, April 23, Nigeria's First Lady invited presidential aspirants across political parties to an Iftar dinner.

While some presidential aspirants from the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) honoured the invitation, a good number did not attend the dinner.

Some presidential aspirants were not present at the iftar dinner organised by First Lady Aisha Buhari. Photo credit: Aisha Muhammadu Buhari

Source: Facebook

Here is a list of prominent presidential aspirants who did not attend the dinner:

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo (APC; represented by a former governor of Edo state, Prof. Oserheimen Osunbor) Minister of Transportation Rotimi Amaechi (APC) Senator Rochas Okorocha (APC) Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar (PDP) Former Senate President Bukola Saraki (PDP) Governor Nyesom Wike of River state (PDP) Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto state (PDP) Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom state (PDP) Former Ekiti Governor Ayo Fayose (PDP) Former Anambra Governor Peter Obi (PDP) Dele Momodu (PDP) Senator Anyim Pius Anyim (PDP)

Reason why Aisha Buhari invited presidential aspirants to Iftar dinner emerges

Meanwhile, in what appears to be the main reason for inviting presidential aspirants to dinner, the wife of Nigeria’s president, Buhari, has urged political parties to always consider women as running mates to candidates contesting elections for various positions.

The first lady said this on Saturday night, April 23, when she hosted presidential aspirants from various political parties to a Ramadan (Iftar) breakfast at the State House, Abuja.

Ms Buhari said fair play for women in politics was to ensure their greater participation in elective positions.

Recall that the First Lady had invited presidential aspirants across political parties to an Iftar dinner at the Presidential Villa.

As contained in the invitation card seen by Leadership, the event will commence by 6:30 pm at the State House Conference Centre.

The card also instructed invitees to come without their mobile phones, but with the invite which would guarantee entry into the venue.

Aisha Buhari's iftar dinner: Ex-Senator Shehu Sani tells presidential aspirants what to do

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Shehu Sani, a former federal lawmaker who represented Kaduna Central, advised presidential aspirants on how to comport themselves during the dinner on Saturday, April 23.

In a Twitter post, Sani told those who will honour Aisha Buhari's invitation to exaggerate their actions as occasion demands.

He asked them to even laugh loud at the first lady's jokes even if they may sound dry during the event.

Source: Legit.ng