The ADC faction under Nafiu Bala's leadership has said that anyone above 55 would not be allowed to contest under the umbrella of the party

Bala made the declaration while speaking in a viral interview, addressing the leadership crisis rocking the coalition party

However, the claim by the factional leader of the ADC has started generating mixed reactions from Nigerians, as the party faces an internal crisis

Nafiu Bala, the Bauchi-born politician currently laying claim to the chairmanship seat of the opposition African Democratic Congress (ADC), has said that once the party finishes its legal battle and his faction wins, youths would be given the opportunity to contest on the party's platform.

According to Bala, while speaking in an interview on BBC Hausa, anyone who is above 55 cannot vie for any position under the party.

Nafiu Bala said ADC would not allow anyone above 55 to contest on its platform Photo Credit: @KwankwasoRM

Source: Twitter

ADC crisis: Bala faction defeats David Mark

Recall that the Bala faction of the ADC recently defeated the coalition-led faction, which was chaired by David Mark, the former Senate President, at the Court of Appeal. Under the Mark leadership, there are prominent politicians, including former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, Rabiu Kwankwaso, and virtually all opposition leaders in Nigeria.

As a result of the ruling, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) derecognised the two factions and announced its decision to wait for the Federal High Court ruling before recognising anyone.

The INEC decision has led to wide criticism of the electoral body, mainly from the opposition camp. The opposition alleged that INEC was working with President Bola Tinubu and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), to ensure that there is no opposition in the 2027 general elections.

While the electoral body and the ruling party have denied the allegation, both Bala and Mark's factions have continued to lay claim to the ADC leadership.

Nigerians react as Bala speaks on ADC

However, Bala's claim in the BBC interview has started generating reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their reactions:

Nwafresh lamented terrorism in Nigeria's politics:

"Nafiu is misbehaving, and no one is calling his region or his tribe out.. But imagine if Nafiu Bala were an Igbo man, and then he's doing this. Just imagine what the entire country and the world at large will label the Southeast region. Just pause what you're doing and imagine it!"

Nigerians react as Nafiu Bala speaks on ADC and the 2027 election Photo Credit: @Imranmuhdz

Source: Twitter

Samlos explained his preference for Tinubu:

"The reason I'm praying for Tinubu to succeed and win in 2027. The moment he won is an automatic retirement for all the old cargoes in the corridor of our politics. If ADC mistakenly wins, Nigeria Youth should forget it forever. Why? They've shared the post even till 2039."

Yemi Jacob said the promise cannot be kept

"Una no dey promise watin una no fit do all because of vote ... How will you stop people from contesting because they are 55, is that not infringement on their constitutional right?"

Victorudofia faulted the BBC:

"BBC News is one of those that are happy to see Nigeria destroyed. So BBC news was quick to interview a man who just proclaimed himself as the national chairman of a party, but they ignored the fact on the real people."

You see the video of Bala on X here:

Bala Mohammed hints at joining ADC

Legit.ng earlier reported that Bauchi governor Bala Mohammed said he might be joining ADC ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The governor disclosed the plan while hosting the leadership of the ADC at the presidential lounge in Bauchi on Tuesday, March 31.

According to the governor, the ADC can sack President Bola Tinubu and the APC in the 2027 general elections.

Source: Legit.ng