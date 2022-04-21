The wife of President Muhammadu Buhari and first lady of Nigeria, Aisha Buhari has invited presidential aspirants across political parties to an Iftar dinner at the Presidential Villa on Saturday, April 23.

As contained in the invitation card seen by Leadership, the event will commence by 6:30 pm State House conference centre.

The invitees are not to come with their phones (Photo: Aisha Buhari)

Source: Facebook

The card also instructed invitees to come without their mobile phones, but with the card which will guarantee entry into the venue.

However, Aliyu Abdullah, the special assistant to the president on media and publicity, office of the First Lady, clarified that the phone use prohibition does not apply to the vice president and ministers.

Abdullah explained that the instruction is not strange but simply the usual security and standard protocol at Presidential Villa, Abuja, Punch reports.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

He said:

“There is nothing here. This is a standard operational protocol in the Villa when you are having either of the three occupants of the Presidency. If they are coming for an event, this is supposed to be DSS enforced.

“Whether the president is having an event or the Vice President is having an event or the First Lady is having an event, because outsiders will come. That’s the security and standard protocol.

“That does not apply to the Vice President. How can you expect that to apply to the Vice President or even to ministers?”

Source: Legit.ng