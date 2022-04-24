Some presidential aspirants on Saturday, April 23, honoured the invitation for an Iftar dinner extended to them by Nigeria's First Lady, Aisha Buhari

Among the aspirants who attended is the national leader of the APC and former Lagos governor, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Not minding the political difference, the governor of Bauchi state, Bala Mohammed, also attended the dinner

Aso Rock, Abuja - Despite the outrage the invitation generated on social media, presidential aspirants from the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) attended the Iftar dinner organised by the First Lady, Hajiya Aisha Buhari.

Other elected officials across all political parties also attended the dinner, according to Daily Trust.

Presidential aspirants attended Aisha Buhari's Iftar dinner on Saturday, April 23. Photo credits: Buharist Reporters, Francis Nwaze, Tunmise Reformer

Here is the list of presidential aspirants that attended the dinner held at the Old Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Saturday, April 23:

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu (APC) Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi state (APC) Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi state (PDP) Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige (APC)

Other government officials in attendance

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio Former National Chairman of the PDP, Chief Barnabas Gemade Former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara

Leadership reported that an oil and gas mogul, Tein Jack-Rich, was also present at the dinner.

