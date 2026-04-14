Eric Chelle Confirms Opportunity for NPFL Players Ahead of Unity Cup Title Defence
- Head coach Eric Chelle has confirmed his squad selection criteria for the upcoming Super Eagles matches
- Nigeria will defend the Unity Cup title at the end of May against Jamaica, Zimbabwe and India in London
- The Super Eagles will face the national teams of Poland and Portugal during the June international friendly
CHECK OUT: How to Start Earning with Copywriting in Just 7 Days – Even if You’re a Complete Beginner
Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has confirmed the selection criteria for the upcoming four matches for the national team at the end of the season.
Chelle will guide the Super Eagles through four matches in the 2026 Unity Cup in London and the international friendlies against Portugal and Poland.
Nigeria won the 2025 Unity Cup in June, defeating Jamaica on penalties in the final after beating West African rivals Ghana in the semi-final.
The Super Eagles will defend that title in a four-nation tournament in May 2026, against the national teams of Jamaica, India and Zimbabwe in Charlton, England.
As noted by NFF, Nigeria will also face high-profile friendly matches against Poland and Portugal during the June international break on June 3 and 10, respectively.
Eric Chelle speaks ahead of friendlies
Super Eagles boss Eric Chelle has spoken about the friendlies set for the Nigerian national team for May and June 2026, describing them as an opportunity for new players.
Chelle classified the matches into two: the Unity Cup which would be to assess new players and give formerly invited players opportunities, and the friendlies to boost Nigeria's FIFA rankings.
“The Unity Cup provides a platform to assess new players. I will comb Europe and invite new players of Nigerian descent, alongside those who were previously called up but never got the chance to feature,” he said in a press release.
“Top players from the Nigeria Premier Football League will also be considered, as I will be watching a number of domestic league games from now until the end of the season.”
Ex-Super Eagles boss explains why Nigeria must qualify for 2030 World Cup after 2022 and 2026 misses
“For the big warm-up games in June against Poland and Portugal, I will feature my first team players. These are games that can push us up the global ranking if we win them,” he added.
Fans reacted to the coach's statement, suggested some players whom Chelle should give a chance, and backed him to succeed in charge of the team.
@thetayooludare wrote:
“I love this guy’s confidence so much! Good luck Eric!”
@powertv247 wrote:
“Nigeria football federation, we have some Nigerian-born footballers who should be called up, go and get them.”
@motty174186 wrote:
“Proper words from a proper coach, protect him at all costs.”
@wordintegrity2:
“Eric Chelle should try Arthur Okonkwo.”
@njidekaedmund wrote:
“A coach who is ready to do the work.”
Jose Peseiro aims dig at Eric Chelle
Legit.ng previously reported that Jose Peseiro aimed a dig at Eric Chelle after the Franco-Malian led the Super Eagles to the bronze medal at AFCON 2025.
The Portuguese claimed that any coach in charge of the Nigerian national team should at least reach the AFCON final, which he did during his time.
Source: Legit.ng
Elijah Odetokun (Sports Editor) Elijah Odetokun is a Nigerian sports editor at Legit.ng. He has six years of working experience and holds a Bachelor of Agriculture from the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, and a Diploma in Freelance and Sports Writing from the London School of Journalism. He has covered major Super Eagles games, including FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Email: elijah.odetokun@sportsbrief.com