Head coach Eric Chelle has confirmed his squad selection criteria for the upcoming Super Eagles matches

Nigeria will defend the Unity Cup title at the end of May against Jamaica, Zimbabwe and India in London

The Super Eagles will face the national teams of Poland and Portugal during the June international friendly

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has confirmed the selection criteria for the upcoming four matches for the national team at the end of the season.

Chelle will guide the Super Eagles through four matches in the 2026 Unity Cup in London and the international friendlies against Portugal and Poland.

Super Eagles have four friendly matches in May and June. Photo by Abdel Majid Bziouat/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Nigeria won the 2025 Unity Cup in June, defeating Jamaica on penalties in the final after beating West African rivals Ghana in the semi-final.

The Super Eagles will defend that title in a four-nation tournament in May 2026, against the national teams of Jamaica, India and Zimbabwe in Charlton, England.

As noted by NFF, Nigeria will also face high-profile friendly matches against Poland and Portugal during the June international break on June 3 and 10, respectively.

Eric Chelle speaks ahead of friendlies

Super Eagles boss Eric Chelle has spoken about the friendlies set for the Nigerian national team for May and June 2026, describing them as an opportunity for new players.

Chelle classified the matches into two: the Unity Cup which would be to assess new players and give formerly invited players opportunities, and the friendlies to boost Nigeria's FIFA rankings.

“The Unity Cup provides a platform to assess new players. I will comb Europe and invite new players of Nigerian descent, alongside those who were previously called up but never got the chance to feature,” he said in a press release.

“Top players from the Nigeria Premier Football League will also be considered, as I will be watching a number of domestic league games from now until the end of the season.”

“For the big warm-up games in June against Poland and Portugal, I will feature my first team players. These are games that can push us up the global ranking if we win them,” he added.

Fans reacted to the coach's statement, suggested some players whom Chelle should give a chance, and backed him to succeed in charge of the team.

Eric Chelle confirms selection criteria for upcoming Super Eagles friendlies. Photo by Orhan Cicek.

Source: Getty Images

@thetayooludare wrote:

“I love this guy’s confidence so much! Good luck Eric!”

@powertv247 wrote:

“Nigeria football federation, we have some Nigerian-born footballers who should be called up, go and get them.”

@motty174186 wrote:

“Proper words from a proper coach, protect him at all costs.”

@wordintegrity2:

“Eric Chelle should try Arthur Okonkwo.”

@njidekaedmund wrote:

“A coach who is ready to do the work.”

Jose Peseiro aims dig at Eric Chelle

Legit.ng previously reported that Jose Peseiro aimed a dig at Eric Chelle after the Franco-Malian led the Super Eagles to the bronze medal at AFCON 2025.

The Portuguese claimed that any coach in charge of the Nigerian national team should at least reach the AFCON final, which he did during his time.

Source: Legit.ng