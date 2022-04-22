As presidential aspirants across political parties prepare for a dinner to which they have been invited by Aisha Buhari, speculations are rife on how the event will go off

But the expected guests have been advised on how they should comport themselves on Saturday, April 22

The advice, given by Shehu Sani, was that the aspirants should act in a rather exaggerated manner

Shehu Sani, a former federal lawmaker who represented Kaduna Central, has advised presidential aspirants on how to comport themselves during the scheduled dinner on Saturday, April 23.

Via Twitter, Sani told those who will honour Aisha Buhari's invitation to exaggerate their actions as occasion demands.

Sani said the aspirants should eat whatever the first lady eats

Source: UGC

He asked them to even laugh loud at the first lady's jokes even if they may sound dry during the event.

According to him,

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

"My advice to the presidential candidates invited by the first lady for breaking of fast. Eat what she Eats and laugh aloud even if her jokes are dry."

Come without phones, Aisha Buhari invites Tinubu, Osinbajo, Atiku, Saraki, Obi, others to closed-door meeting

Recall that Aisha had invited presidential aspirants across political parties to an Iftar dinner at the Presidential Villa on Saturday, April 23.

As contained in the invitation card seen by Leadership, the event will commence by 6:30 pm at the State House Conference Centre.

The card also instructed invitees to come without their mobile phones, but with the invite which would guarantee entry into the venue.

However, Aliyu Abdullah, the special assistant to the president on media and publicity, office of the First Lady, clarified that the phone use prohibition does not apply to the vice president and ministers.

Abdullah explained that the instruction is not strange but simply the usual security and standard protocol at Presidential Villa, Abuja, Punch reports.

He said:

“There is nothing here. This is a standard operational protocol in the Villa when you are having either of the three occupants of the Presidency. If they are coming for an event, this is supposed to be DSS enforced.

“Whether the president is having an event or the Vice President is having an event or the First Lady is having an event, because outsiders will come. That’s the security and standard protocol..."

Source: Legit.ng