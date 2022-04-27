Nigerian political parties say they will honour President Muhammadu Buhari for his political tolerance soon

This was disclosed by the national chairman of the Inter-Party Advisory Council, Engr Yusuf Yabagi

The Inter-party Advisory Council is the umbrella body of registered political parties in the country

Aso Rock - President Muhammadu Buhari will soon be honoured with the Hero of Democracy Award, to be awarded by Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC).

Engr. Yusuf Yabagi, the chairman of the Action Democratic Party (ADP) and coordinator of IPAC announced the award on Tuesday, April 26 during an Iftar dinner with Buhari in Abuja.

President Buhari has been hosting various political, business and traditional leaders in the last few days for Iftar dinner. Photo credit: @NGRPresident

that business and political party leaders attended the dinner in Aso Rock, Abuja.

Yabagi said Buhari will be honoured for the historic signing into law of the Electoral Act.

