Abike Dabiri-Erewa warned that the 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi’s supporters may jeopardise his 2027 presidential ambitions

The Chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission labelled the Obidients as 'monsters' in a series of posts on X

Nigerians have taken to social media to react strongly to Dabiri-Erewa's comments about Obi's 2027 presidential ambition

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The Chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, said Peter Obi’s supporters, popularly known as Obidients, will be downfall ahead of the 2027 presidential elections.

Dabiri-Erewa described the 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate’s supporters as “monsters.

Dabiri-Erewa warns Peter Obi of the danger of the Obedient Movement. Photo credit: @abikedabiri

Source: UGC

She warned Obi that his supporters’ conduct could undermine his political ambitions ahead of the 2027 elections.

The chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) said the former Anambra state governor bears responsibility for the actions of his supporters.

Dabiri-Erewa stated this in a series of posts on X @abikedabiri on Sunday, April 12, 2026

“@PeterObi has actually raised monsters. By God’s grace, @officialABAT will win the 2027 elections. When it’s the turn of the South-East and who knows, if the lot falls on him, I hope he knows that these obingos/Obi-dients will ironically be his downfall. He needs to call them to order.”

@obidients obingos. They will eventually be @PeterObi‘s downfall if he does not call them to order."

Nigerians react as Dabiri-Erewa calls out Obidients

@pilate9150

Sha, we no even send you, after 2027 just make sure you have an escape route because your Prison term goes long pass River Niger.

@typumpz

You even have to tag Peter Obi in an unnecessary conversation. You see why it is not too good to be soft. Can you try this with Atiku or Kwankwaso? They have no respect for Mr Peter Obi at all.

@EDC_Lfc

Ma'am, do you control all that your own children do? Why do u think a politician can call his followership that he's not paying to order, and which yeye downfall? Will you ever win the whole of Lagos if u contest for president of FRN?

@cbngov_akin1

Hon. Dr. Abike Dabiri-Erewa @abikedabiri, no dey fear. The first person calling Obigos and Bitter Obi out on Twitter. Say it as it is ....we no dey fear for this corner.

@nwachukwusoo

You see how bad what you are doing is, you are bringing in Peter Obi and tagging him in a matter he never said a word about, and that's a private person, but you, as a public servant, can't bear with the public who are surprised at the level of your mob attitude. Go have a rethink,

"Peter Obi is on top," Pastor releases prophecy

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Reverend Solomon Emeka Eliyah prophesied Obi's potential victory in Nigeria's 2027 presidential election.

Rev. Eliyah's new prophecy warned of severe consequences if the upcoming election experiences rigging.

The Southeast-based cleric called for prayers to ensure a free, fair, and peaceful election in Africa’s largest democracy.

Source: Legit.ng