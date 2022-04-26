Mecca, Saudi Arabia - Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), is currently on pilgrimage to Mecca, Saudi Arabia.

The APC presidential aspirant was spotted alongside some party chieftains, including Nuhu Ribadu, pioneer Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

APC leader and presidential aspirant, former EFCC chairman Ribadu, others spotted in Saudi Arabia. Photo credits: Tinubu Support Group -TSG, Sír Aliyu Ndottijon Arziki

They were said to be observing the lesser Hajj in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, April 26.

President Buhari invites Tinubu, others for dinner

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Muhammadu Buhari invited Tinubu and other members of the APC to Iftar at the State House, Abuja, on Tuesday.

A State House memorandum addressed to the national chairman of the APC, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, by the Chief of Staff to the president, Professor Ibrahim Gambari, said the Iftar would start by 6:30pm.

According to an invitation letter, those invited for the meeting include Tinubu, former national chairmen of the APC, Dr. John Oyegun, and Adams Oshiomhole, former Adamawa state Governor, Murtala Nyako.

Mammoth crowd throngs Tinubu as he observes Jummat

Similarly, the national leader of the APC was at the Jama'átu Izalatil Bidiáh (JIBWIS) National Mosque, Abuja on Friday, April 22, to observe the Jummat service.

The APC presidential hopeful after the prayers met with the leader of Jama'átu Izalatil Bidiáh (JIBWIS), Sheikh Bala Lau, and other top Imams at the mosque and urged them to support his presidential bid.

The former Lagos governor was thronged by a mammoth crowd of supporters who cheered on and tried to get a glimpse of him.

2023: Governor Mohammed reveals what would have happened to Tinubu if he's in PDP

In another report, Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi state has said that if Tinubu was a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), he would be handed the presidential ticket in 2023.

Governor Mohammed was reported to have the made this assertion on Sunday, April 24, during a live TV programme where he featured as a guest.

The Bauchi state governor was one of the invitees that attended the Iftar hosted by Aisha, wife of President Muhammadu Buhari, for presidential hopefuls on Saturday, April 23

