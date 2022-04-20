Political stakeholders in the southwest have called for the emergence of purpose-driven and visionary leadership for Nigeria in 2023

They insisted it was time a young Nigerian under 60 years took over the reign of government at the federal level

The stakeholders also insisted that the right kind of political leadership is very important ahead of the elections

Ibadan - Ahead of the 2023 general elections, political stakeholders across the six states of the southwest geo-political zone have called for the emergence of purpose-driven and visionary leadership.

This was contained in a statement sent to Legit.ng on Wednesday, April 20 by the Chief Advocate of The Nigeria Agenda (TNA) Niyi Akinsiju.

The Nigeria Agenda recently met political stakeholders in the southeast region. Photo credit: TNA

Source: Facebook

The statement noted that the stakeholders made the call when they converged on the city of Ibadan, the political capital of the southwest zone on Tuesday, April 19 at an event organised by TNA.

According to the statement, former Nigerian Ambassador to the Republic of Philippines, Yemi Farounbi, who was a facilitator at the advocacy session reiterated the need for Nigerians to vote for a younger, intelligent and forward-looking candidate as president of the country in 2023, this is even as he lamented that Nigeria’s problem has always been leadership.

Speaking in the same vein, the former deputy governor of Oyo state, Chief Iyiola Oladokun insisted it was time a young Nigerian under 60 years took over the reign of government at the federal level.

The director-general of TNA, Mallam Ahmad counseled Nigerians to be deliberate about the political recruitment process in 2023 because of its serious implications for the peace, unity, economic prosperity of the country, and ultimately, its development.

To this end, he enjoined delegates from the southwest to actively engage in spreading the message and objectives of The Nigeria Agenda to the grassroots as ambassadors of the advocacy that will birth a new Nigeria.

Niyi Akinsiju, chief advocate of TNA canvassed the urgent need for a change of attitude by the voting publics as they exercise their primary constitutional duty of recruiting political office holders through the ballot box.

Surveyor Abiodun Aluko, former deputy governor of Ekiti state, echoed his Oyo state counterpart's submission by demanding of voters in the southwest to actively search for the right kind of leadership.

For Julius Ogunro, consultant to TNA, the right kind of political leadership is more important than all the mineral resources that we may have been blessed within the country.

Other speakers at the event were the director-general, DAWN Commission, Seye Oyeleye; Prof Tunde Adeniran, who sent a representative; Lola Fagbemi and the Osun commissioner for political affairs and inter-governmental relations, Taiwo Akeju, all called for the right leadership to steer the ship of the country.

Source: Legit.ng