The Nigeria Agenda says it is determined to play a prominent role in shaping the political choices of Nigerians come 2023

To kickstart the process, the advocacy group has inducted over 300 volunteers in the southeastern geo-political zone of Nigeria

The group also urged Nigerians to eschew sentimental divisions that erode the basis of the country's unity

Awka - The Nigeria Agenda (TNA), an advocacy group for a nation devoid of ethnic and religious biases adopted by a coalition of over 50 Civil Society Organisations across the country, has inducted over 300 volunteers in the southeastern geo-political zone of Nigeria.

In a statement sent to Legit.ng on Monday, February 21, and signed by the Chief Advocate of the TNA, Niyi Akinsiju, the group said the newly inducted TNA volunteers are expected to engage people at the grassroots in constructive dialogue.

Cross-section of stakeholders at the Nigeria Agenda event in Awka. Photo credit: TNA

Source: Facebook

He added that they would also by propagating the values of a Nigeria pivoted on the ideals of unity, equity, inclusiveness, and good neighborliness.

Speaking during the induction ceremony and the launch of The Nigeria Agenda which took place in Awka, Anambra state, convener of the TNA and former commissioner for information in Adamawa state, Malam Ahmad Sajoh, said the country was at a critical point.

He said citizens are at a place where the choice of leaders can no longer be left in the hands of politicians alone.

His words:

“Because that singular democratic choice can be the decider of our dear country, Nigeria. It could be the difference between life and death, progress and retrogression. The singular choice of who leads is the difference we are seeing in Dubai, Singapore, China, and Malaysia today.

“So we must get it right or burst. We must pick a leader who is young enough to inspire us, brilliant enough to chart the way and totally Nigerian in order to give everyone a sense of belonging and fairness, not a leader who sees the country from his small ethnic prism.”

On his part, Akinsiju called on Nigerians to eschew sentimental divisions that erode the basis of the country's unity.

He said:

“We should rise above the base sentiments that continue to hold us down and in doing this, we have to be suspicious of the intents of politicians that exploit these sentiments by planting seeds of discords and divisions amongst the people just for them to corner and secure political power.

“We must establish a system that enthrones competence rather than primordial religious or ethnic sentiments.”

Also speaking, TNA consultant and strategist, Julius Ogunro, highlighted the values and attributes that can make the Nigerian nation the leading light of the African continent and potentially a superpower in the committee of nation.

He said:

“We have every material asset inclusive a culture and capacity to realise our individual and collective goals if we are determined to apply ourselves and properly guided by the right kind of leadership.”

For Chief Jerry Nwohu, national leader and chief mobiliser of the National Prosperity Movement ensuring national prosperity is the responsibility of all citizens working objectively together to achieve the goals of peace, unity, and prosperity for all through a properly inspired and qualified leadership.

Also speaking in support, Prof. Chukwuemeka Jaja Nwanebo, who was the guest speaker on the occasion, said that Nigeria have to get the kind of leader we can tolerate.

He said:

“The way out is for members of the society to decide that enough is enough, not by killings or carrying placards but by good knowledge and voting. We must decide that by 2023, our vote must count. We must decide the quality of leaders that would take us to our destination.”

He further emphasised the need to avoid hate and divisive speech or false information, adding that:

“We must steer clear from divisive tendencies used by the politicians to cause division among the people and other civil society organizations. Fighting one another will only escalate our problems hence the need to correlate and cooperate for better prosperity.”

According to the political scientist, prosperity is possible when we deal with our mindset and set the compass for a change of good governance.

Retired Army General hails The Nigeria Agenda

In a related development, a retired Nigerian Army General, Kingsley Suaka Nnaa, has declared a determination to fight for the success of The Nigeria Agenda through the propagation of values that will engineer unity and citizens' driven development in the country.

General Nnaa (rtd), made this declaration at the south-south zonal launch of The Nigeria Agenda in Port Harcourt on Monday, February 14.

According to Nnaa, national cohesion, togetherness, and unity are indispensable ingredients for national growth and development.

