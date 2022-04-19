An aspirant of the Nigerian Senate has said that the inclusion of young people in governance is key to Nigeria's development

Bright Ogaji who is aspiring for the Zone C, Benue south senatorial seat at the Tenth Senate made the disclosure while meeting with stakeholders of the Peoples Democratic Party

According to Ogaji, a people with a common goal to lead Nigeria on the right path is also important

A former chairman of the Oju local government area, Bright Ogaji, has said that it is important for Nigeria to leverage its youthful agility and capacity ahead of the 2023 general election.

Ogaji who is seeking to contest the position of zone C Senate in the 2023 general elections, said his mandate is on youth inclusivity and empowerment.

Speaking at Igumale, the Ado local government headquarters, Ogaji told stakeholders of the Peoples Democratic Party he has the capacity as a youth to serve the people better.

The aspirant has said that youth inclusivity is key to Nigeria's development. Photo: Bright Ogaji

Source: UGC

Seeking the blessings of the PDP caucus on his intention to contest for Senate, Ogaji said the story of the Igede people, when it comes to senatorial position in zone C, is not different from the people of Ado.

He added that it is high time for the people with a common goal, a common challenge, and the same level of deprivation of opportunity to serve in that capacity, to have a common front with which they can make the needed change in the zone.

His words:

"As an individual, I stand to represent you in the red chamber to bring the needed leadership and stewardship on be half of the good people of Zone C.

"And I tell you this again, you know leadership is all about the people. Representative is all about service."

Also speaking, the former chairman of Ado council, Attah Onazi, Ogaba Ogenyi, Ado PDP Chairman, Hon. Steven Aluna, represented by Edwin Jude, in their separate remarks thanked Ogaji for familiarizing himself with the Ado people.

They also assured him of the support of the people, especially Ado delegates at the forthcoming primaries of the party.

At Okpoga, headquarters of Okpokwu, the senatorial hopeful reiterated that his message is not a message of division but of peace, love, equity, fairness and justice.

Making his speech, the Okpokwu PDP women leader, Agnes Abah; Moses Anawo and other speakers expressed optimism that Ogaji's track records and antecedents as former chairman of Oju would give him the leverage over other contestants.

