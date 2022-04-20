An APC youth group has called on ministers serving in the Federal Executive Council with political ambitions to resign

The group also called on the Central Bank of Nigeria governor, Godwin Emefiele, and federal board members to also resign

The group stated that such federal appointees are only clever by half and trying to play with the intelligence of Nigerians

FCT, Abuja - The APC Youth and Solidarity Forum has called on serving ministers in President Muhammadu Buhari’s cabinet to resign before the forthcoming primaries of the party.

The youths in their thousands who besieged the All Progressives Congress (APC) headquarters in Abuja on Wednesday, April 20, said the party is not the property of any individual.

Members of the forum during their protest in Abuja. Photo credit: APCYSF

Source: Facebook

Led by their convener, Tobias Ogbeh, the youths said non-resignation of such persons before the primaries could jeopardise the party’s presidential ticket.

Ogbeh said the youths cannot continue to feign ignorance to the attitudes of some vested interest in the APC, accusing them of arrogating to themselves the powers to decide how to play the game in contravention of the rules of engagement as stipulated in the 2022 Electoral Act as amended.

His words:

''The last time we checked, the APC is not a personal property of a select few. Many of us in various capacities indeed contributed to the development and growth of the party over the years.

''It is insulting to our sensibilities when some persons whose contributions to the party can be counted with their fingertips are pushing the party towards the brinks.

"It is no longer news that the general elections in 2023 are well underway. As such, it behooves that the party should be adequately prepared at this point.

''But we are worried that all is not well within the party with regards to the provisions in Section 84(12) of the elections, which states thus:

“No political appointees at any level shall be a voting delegate or be voted for at the convention or congress of any political party for the purpose of the nomination of candidates for any election."

"As we all know, the Electoral Act has been passed into law, and one wonders why political appointees in government that have indicated an interest in contesting elective positions have refused to resign their appointments.''

He said as concerned stakeholders in the APC, the youths are appalled that such illegality would thrive.

He asked:

"What are the likes of the Governor of the Central Bank, Godwin Emiefele, the Minister of Transport, Rotimi Ameachi, and Chris Ngige still doing in government? Are we saying these individuals are above the law or are exempted from the provisions of the Electoral Act?''

2023: APC group holds rally in Abuja, calls for transparent presidential primary

Recall that the APC Youth Development and Solidarity Forum recently tasked the party’s new leadership to consolidate on its rancour-free national convention to conduct a free and fair presidential primary.

To stand a chance at next year’s general elections, the group said the Senator Abdullahi Adamu-led executives must ensure that the party parades its most popular aspirant as a presidential candidate.

The forum made this known at a one-day rally in Abuja on Thursday, April 14 to congratulate Senator Adamu and his team.

Chris Ngige joins 2023 presidential race, to battle for APC ticket

Meanwhile, after months of speculations, Senator Chris Ngige has officially declared his intention to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023 on the platform of the APC.

The minister of labour and employment made the announcement in his hometown at Alor in Idemili North, Anambra state, on Tuesday, April 19.

Ngige said he has what it takes to rule Nigeria and promised to be a president every Nigerian would be proud of.

Source: Legit.ng