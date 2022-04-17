Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the national leader of the ruling APC and the minister of transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, are looking out for a way to secure the party's presidential ticket

This is as both aspirants have taken major moves ahead of other aspirants to vie for the votes of the party's statutory delegates

Meanwhile, both aspirants would be contending for the presidential ticket with the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo

Ahead of the presidential primary of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), two of the leading aspirants have begun to plot victory graphs on how to secure the party's ticket.

Nigerian Tribune reports that the national leader of the party, Senator Bola Tinubu and the minister of transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, are pushing ahead of other aspirants by fishing for the votes of the party’s statutory delegates.

Both Tinubu and Amaechi’s jostling for delegates is part of their backup plans should the rumoured consensus arrangement being flown by some interests within the party fail.

The delegates

It was gathered that the statutory delegates of the party number about 3,000 across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The statutory delegates are former and serving federal lawmakers as well as former and current principal officers of state assemblies.

According to the news outlet, they constitute about one-third of the total delegates who will decide the fate of the presidential aspirants.

2023: Rotimi Amaechi issues presidential manifesto

Meanwhile, the minister of transportation, Rotimi Amaechi who is yet to resign issued his presidential manifesto at the declaration venue.

Amaechi promised to tackle insecurity and hunger in Nigeria if given the mandate to serve in 2023.

He further noted that his aspiration was not about fulfilling any personal ambition, said he considered it a moral duty to give what he could in the service of the country.

