As the 2019 general elections draw nearer, politicians will definitely travel around the country for campaigns

Aviation experts say private charter will be the major source of conveying them around the country

Already, the industry is said to be experiencing boom as political activities will come in droves in the year 2022

FCT, Abuja - A report by the Leadership newspaper indicates that private jet charter businesses in Nigeria is experiencing a boom.

According to the report, the industry has been on the low due to the COVID-19 pandemic that made operators groan under the heavy burden of costs.

Nigerian politicians fly private jets for convenient and quick trips. Photo credit: The African Courier

Source: Facebook

However, with the 2023 general election coming on stream and preparations of election into states and national offices are on top gear, the political class have started making use of the aviation sub-sector again.

Aviation stakeholders argue that since normal scheduled flights may not fit into their itineraries, politicians now resort to private jet charters to move across the country as it enables them to fulfil strict schedules and often complete multiple meetings in different cities and countries.

Speaking on the development, Charter airline operator, Captain Ibrahim Mshelia, said the election period is the season of boom for charter service providers, saying political activities has started already in the country.

According to him, private charter business is actually in higher demand presently, as the upper class are beginning to value time, synergies, and coming together.

His words:

“It is the most convenient way for people in business or political activities that cannot meet up with scheduled airline activities. They use private jets to meet their own timing and there have been a boom during this season and the activities have started now.”

Also speaking, the managing director, Skyjet Aviation Service Limited, Shirish Raval said the charter business has started experiencing a boom due to the election even though, he said politicians are bringing in personal private jets into the country.

Raval who couldn’t predict the percentage of the boom stated that despite politicians bringing in aircraft into the country, charter business still booming.

NCAA acknowledges private jet sector boom, issues warning to operators

Meanwhile, Capt. Musa Nuhu, the Director-General, Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), has predicted that the private jet sector will also receive a boost.

Nuhu made the statement in an interview with the Daily Independent newspaper saying, Nigerians will increasingly patronise private jet operators.

He, however, warned some of the private jet operators not to engage in illegal charter services to avoid sanctions.

ICRC insists on safety of vehicles at Lagos airport car park

In a related development, following recent media reports on the incidence of vehicle vandalism at the car park of the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos, the management of the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission recently visited the multi-level parking facility.

The team led by the acting Director-General of the commission, Michael Ohiani, visited the facility which was described in some reports as ‘a den of thieves.’

The visit was a joint monitoring inspection by the commission and the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) to assess the safety situation of vehicles parked by the general public.

FAAN moves against corrupt officials in Lagos, Abuja

FAAN recently announced that it has apprehended 90 staff in Lagos and Abuja airports for various corrupt practices.

The airport authority said those arrested were involved in shady deals as well as aiding passengers with fake COVID-19 test results.

They were also accused of giving unauthorized yellow cards for those traveling, cheating travellers under the guise of helping them with their boarding passes, and acting as middlemen between passengers and airlines.

Source: Legit.ng