The government of the All Progressives Congress has been accused of being complicit in the activities of terrorists across the country

The allegation against the APC-led government was made by the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party

According to the opposition, the Nigerian government led by the APC has refused to end terrorists' operations despite intelligence information at its disposal

Nigeria's largest opposition, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Thursday, March 31, accused the present administration led by the All Progressives Congress (APC) of complicity in the activities of terrorists across Nigeria.

The party alleged that the confessions made by the minister of transport, Rotimi Amaechi and the governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El-Rufai over the attack on the Monday, March 28, Abuja-Kaduna-bound train cannot be taken lightly.

The PDP said the confessions from Amaechi and El-Rufai on the Kaduna attack show that the APC is complicit. Photo: Nasir El-Rufai, Rotimi Amaechi

Confessions made by Amaechi and El-Rufai shortly after the train attack

Recall that Amaechi had said that he had predicted that the attack on the Abuja-Kaduna train was bound to happen.

The minister speaking shortly after the Monday attack said he had requested digital security apparatus to forestall such an incident.

Noting that the equipment would have eliminated all blind spots on the train corridors across Nigeria, Amaechi said his request was never approved.

In the same vein, El-Rufai revealed he had previously warned the federal government to stop night train operations.

The governor noted he made the request following the incessant attacks by terrorists in Kaduna state and its environs.

PDP backs up its allegation against APC government

However, a statement signed by the PDP's national publicity secretary, Debo Ologunagba, said it has become clear that the APC government is aware of the whereabouts and plans of the terrorists causing mayhem across the country.

The statement seen by Legit.ng stated that the APC-led administration has refused to act on the information available to it.

Ologunagba said the revelations from high-ranking APC public officials who are in the position to know are troubling.

He added that the confessions by Amaechi and El-Rufai are unequivocal confirmation that APC leaders are in league with terrorists.

His words:

"That informs why the APC is deliberately suppressing information and exposing our brave and gallant armed forces to harm’s way while watching innocent Nigerians perish in the hands of terrorists.

"This is consistent with the character of the APC administration which places low or no premium on the lives of Nigerians as evidenced in the huge number of our compatriots killed since the APC took over governance in 2015."

"To the APC government; every Nigerian is a dot in a circle that is considered inconsequential."

The opposition further warned Nigerians to remain united in ensuring that the APC is voted out of power in 2023 so that Nigeria can breathe a new lease of life.

NRC suspends Abuja-Kaduna train operations after terrorists' attack

Meanwhile, the NRC has suspended its Abuja-Kaduna train operations following the terrorists' attack.

The NRC announced its decision in a brief statement on Twitter on Tuesday, March 29, saying its suspension of operations on the route was necessitated by “unforeseen circumstances.”

The corporation informed passengers that further communication would be given in due course on the next line of action.

Former Nigerian deputy governor shot in Abuja-Kaduna train attack

In a related development, former Zamfara state deputy governor, Alhaji Ibrahim Wakkala, was shot on Monday, March 28, during the attack.

An aide to the former deputy governor confirmed that Wakkala sustained gunshot wounds in the terrorist attack.

The northern politician was returning from the just concluded All Progressives Congress national convention held in Abuja.

