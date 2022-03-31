The Kebbi state chapter of the APC has lost one of its members to the opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party

This is as the Honourable Bello Yakub Rilisco, decided to take a bow out of the APC and headed to the PDP

An aide to the lawmaker who cited intra-party crisis as his reasons for his principal's defection noted that his Bello is neglected in the decision-making process of the party

On Thursday, March 31, a member representing Birnin Kebbi, Kalgo and Bunza federal constituency, Honourable Bello Yakub Rilisco, defected from the ruling All progressives Congress (APC) to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kebbi state.

His senior legislative aide in politics, Hussaini Shehu while confirming his defection, disclosed he left the party because his former party have failed on promises made to active members who fought for the victory of the party.

According to him, aside from other party stalwarts, Honourable Bello as a serving federal lawmaker is not being carried along on party affairs, Vanguard reports.

Hon Bello Yakubu Rilisco who is a majority leader of the Kebbi State House of Assembly Birnin Kebbi has joined the PDP. Photo credit: @ShehuAttahiru

Other reasons

He alleged that APC in Kebbi is carrying out unilateral decisions regardless of when added that his principal was never even informed or invited during ward, local governments and state congresses that were conducted which contravenes the APC constitution.

Bello bows out

While urging his teaming followers to remain calm and law-abiding Honourable Bello pledged to continue his good works to the people of his constituency and the country at large.

He commended them for being part of the decision to quit the sinking ship, APC.

