Breaking: US President Trump Rushed Off Stage as Suspected Shooter Storms White House Event
- Panic erupted at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner after suspected gunshots were heard
- President Donald Trump and top officials were evacuated swiftly as Secret Service agents secured the venue
- Authorities confirmed a suspect was taken into custody while thousands remained under lockdown inside the ballroom
President Donald Trump was hurried out of the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner Saturday night after multiple loud bangs, feared to be gunfire, erupted inside the Washington Hilton.
Guests dove under tables as chaos swept through the ballroom at the hotel in the American capital city.
Secret Service agents rushed the president and first lady from the dais. Armed members of the Counter Assault Team soon took positions on stage, rifles directed toward the rear of the room.
FBI Director Kash Patel, seated near the BBC’s White House reporter, was shielded by an agent who climbed over tables to evacuate him. Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth and other senior officials also exited quickly.
Thousands of attendees remained locked in the main ballroom for nearly an hour. Many reporters filed dispatches from beneath their dinner tables.
Source: Legit.ng
Ibrahim Sofiyullaha (Editorial Assistant) Ibrahim Sofiyullaha is a graduate of First Technical University, Ibadan. He was the founder and pioneer Editor-in-Chief of a fast-rising campus journalism outfit at his university. Ibrahim is a coauthor of the book Julie, or Sylvia, written in collaboration with two prominent Western authors. He was ranked as the 9th best young writer in Africa by the International Sports Press Association. Ibrahim has contributed insightful articles for major platforms, including Sportskeeda in the UK and Motherly in the United States. Email: ibrahim.sofiyullaha@corp.legit.ng