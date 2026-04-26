Panic erupted at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner after suspected gunshots were heard

President Donald Trump and top officials were evacuated swiftly as Secret Service agents secured the venue

Authorities confirmed a suspect was taken into custody while thousands remained under lockdown inside the ballroom

President Donald Trump was hurried out of the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner Saturday night after multiple loud bangs, feared to be gunfire, erupted inside the Washington Hilton.

Guests dove under tables as chaos swept through the ballroom at the hotel in the American capital city.

Secret Service agents rushed the president and first lady from the dais. Armed members of the Counter Assault Team soon took positions on stage, rifles directed toward the rear of the room.

FBI Director Kash Patel, seated near the BBC’s White House reporter, was shielded by an agent who climbed over tables to evacuate him. Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth and other senior officials also exited quickly.

Thousands of attendees remained locked in the main ballroom for nearly an hour. Many reporters filed dispatches from beneath their dinner tables.

Source: Legit.ng