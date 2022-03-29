Global site navigation

Local editions

Breaking: NRC Suspends Abuja-Kaduna Train Operations After Bomb Attack
Nigeria

Breaking: NRC Suspends Abuja-Kaduna Train Operations After Bomb Attack

by  Onyirioha Nnamdi
  • Abuja-Kaduna train operations have been suspended by the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC)
  • This came on the heels of a bomb attack on a rail track by some gunmen on the night of Monday, March 28
  • According to the NRC, further communication on the issue would be given to the public in due course

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Following a deadly attack by gunmen on the night of Monday, March 28, the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has suspended its Abuja-Kaduna train operations.

The NRC announced its decision in a brief statement on Twitter on Tuesday, March 29, via a tweet seen by The Cable.

Nigerian train
The attack was carried out by some gunmen (Photo: @Official_NRC)
Source: Twitter

The corporation said its suspension of operations on the route was necessitated by “unforeseen circumstances”.

The tweet read:

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Read also

Terrorists bomb Abuja-Kaduna rail track, attack train filled with passenger, Nigerians react

“Dear passengers, due to unforeseen circumstances, train operations along the Abuja-Kaduna route have been temporarily suspended. Further Communication would be given in due course."

Source: Legit.ng

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel