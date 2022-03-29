Abuja-Kaduna train operations have been suspended by the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC)

Following a deadly attack by gunmen on the night of Monday, March 28, the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has suspended its Abuja-Kaduna train operations.

The NRC announced its decision in a brief statement on Twitter on Tuesday, March 29, via a tweet seen by The Cable.

The corporation said its suspension of operations on the route was necessitated by “unforeseen circumstances”.

The tweet read:

“Dear passengers, due to unforeseen circumstances, train operations along the Abuja-Kaduna route have been temporarily suspended. Further Communication would be given in due course."

