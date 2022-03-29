Breaking: NRC Suspends Abuja-Kaduna Train Operations After Bomb Attack
- Abuja-Kaduna train operations have been suspended by the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC)
- This came on the heels of a bomb attack on a rail track by some gunmen on the night of Monday, March 28
- According to the NRC, further communication on the issue would be given to the public in due course
Following a deadly attack by gunmen on the night of Monday, March 28, the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has suspended its Abuja-Kaduna train operations.
The NRC announced its decision in a brief statement on Twitter on Tuesday, March 29, via a tweet seen by The Cable.
The corporation said its suspension of operations on the route was necessitated by “unforeseen circumstances”.
The tweet read:
“Dear passengers, due to unforeseen circumstances, train operations along the Abuja-Kaduna route have been temporarily suspended. Further Communication would be given in due course."
