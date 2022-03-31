Rotimi Amaechi, has denied reports that he asked Nigerians to contribute money to treat those injured by terrorists

The minister of transportation made this clarification following reports in some section of the media that he said so

According to him, his ministry will liase with the hospitals to treat those injured in the terrorists attack

The Minister of Transportation, Mr Rotimi Amaechi, has denied reports that he asked Nigerians to contribute to the cost of treating those affected in Monday’s train attack.

Amaechi had visited the scene of the attack said it would have been foiled if the procurement of the N3 billion high capacity rail track cameras and sensors was not blocked.

Amaechi denies asking for money from Nigerians. Photo: Rotimi Amaechi

Source: Twitter

We did not ask for contributions from Nigerians. I said "@MinTransportNG & the FG are grateful to the Nigerian Army for providing free treatment for the injured, & that the Nigerian Railway Corporation would liaise with the hospital management to cover other expenses."

