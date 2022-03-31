A member of the House of Representatives said the time has come for the Nigerian government to allow citizens to bear arms

Honourable Ado Doguwa made this suggestion during the House of Representatives plenary on Thursday, March 31

He also alleged that the security operatives have failed in their role to protect the lives and property of citizens

Following the growing insecurity in the country, the majority leader of the House of Representatives, Ado Doguwa, has suggested that Nigerians should be allowed to carry arms in self-defence.

Channels Television reports that Doguwa decrying the deteriorating security situation across the country admitted that security agencies have failed in their tasks to protect the lives and property of Nigerians.

Addressing members of the House of Representatives during the plenary on Thursday, March 31, Doguwa relived some of the ordeals faced by the victims of the Monday, March 28, attack on an Abuja-Kaduna-bound train.

Doguwa has asked that Nigerians be allowed to carry arms to defend themselves. Photo: Hon Alhassan Ado Doguwa

He said Nigerians should not be left at the mercy of terrorists who kill and maim citizens for no just reason.

Also speaking, Honourable Aminu Suleiman who is a member of the All Progressives Congress condemned the ineptitude being portrayed by security agencies and their personnel.

Suleiman informed the House that a group of young boys in Kano state are grouping into what could pose a security challenge in the state.

Noting that the boys refer to their group as Suka, Suleiman questioned the effectiveness of the House regarding the resolutions passed on security-related matters.

Further calling on President Muhammadu Buhari to be alive to his responsibilities as the commander-in-chief, Suleiman urged his colleagues to embark on a strike until the security situation is handled.

Insecurity in Nigeria: Senator Ali Ndume lays heavy allegation on FG after terrorists' attack on Kaduna train

Senator Ali Ndume had bared his mind over the recent attack on an Abuja-Kaduna-bound train by some terrorists on Monday, March 28.

The senator condemned the nonchalant attitude showcased by the federal government over the need to protect the lives and properties of Nigerians across the country.

According to Ndume, lawmakers of the National Assembly had failed to approve the request for the purchase of digital security equipment for monitoring the railways.

Kaduna train attack: PDP breathes fire, says life meaningless to APC, Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress party have been condemned for the attack on the Abuja-Kaduna-bound train.

Nigeria's major opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party said security has continued to depreciate since 2015 when the APC took overpower.

According to PDP, the life of every Nigerian is near worthless under the present administration led by President Buhari.

