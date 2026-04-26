Toyin Abraham has once again made headlines over a video of her at a recent event in Lagos

The viral video captured how the Oversabi Aunty movie star showed respect to her colleague, Uche Jombo

The reactions which trailed the video also stirred a response from Toyin, as it comes barely a few weeks after she trended over how she greeted the Okoyas

Nollywood actress and filmmaker Toyin Abraham has broken her silence after reactions trailed another video of how she greeted her colleague Uche Jombo.

Toyin, who was recently called out by influencer Abike Shuga, and Jombo were among the popular celebrities who showed up at an event in Lagos.

Toyin Abraham bends slightly to greet colleague Uche Jombo at Lagos party. Credit: toyinabraham1/uchejombo

Source: Instagram

However, the highlight was a video that showed how the Oversabi Aunty star bent down slightly to greet Jombo as they exchanged pleasantries.

The heartwarming moment between the two movie stars quickly gained attention on social media, sparking reactions.

In what appeared to be a response to the comments that trailed the video, Toyin joked about how people on X, formerly Twitter, were always looking for trouble.

"Wahala po lori app yi, kilode," she wrote.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Toyin Abraham sparked conversations after a video of her kneeling to greet billionaire couple, Razaq and Shade Okoya, went viral.

The filmmaker was among the guests at the 70th birthday celebration of Debola Lagos’ father, where she paid her respects to the power couple in the traditional Yoruba way.

While many praised her for upholding cultural values, some critics on social media accused her of going overboard.

Mixed reactions trail how Toyin Abraham greeted Uche Jombo. Credit: toyinabraham1/uchejombo

Source: Instagram

The video showing the moment Toyin Abraham greeted Uche Jombo is below:

Comments about Toyin Abraham and Uche Jombo

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed the video. Read the comments below:

AyeshaLiq commented:

"This is what “respect is reciprocal” means. You see how BOLAJI greeted her too, that’s it. Respect people and other will will automatically respect you."

manuelimports commented:

"It is bending down you seeing has something to brag about ? I am lost in this age and time? , pls post something reasonable about her , make she go seminar or conference and talk and educate people , life is far beyond kneeling down , be impactful to the society,"

NoShakingMood commented:

"It's part of her, so let her just live her truth jare."

Romi7020 reacted:

"Y’all should leave celebrities alone and go get alone anything for clout."

Ewomazino99 commented:

"Uche na Godmother if you know you know."

AzeezAdekola6 reacted:

"Normal people for Twitter no reach three, omo kaata lo poju n nuwon."

Kajcon1 commented:

"You think say na Nollywood setting wey unah no dey tell unah self the truth??"

Toyin Abraham's husband shows love to Iyabo Ojo

Legit.ng previously reported that actor Kolawole Ajeyemi joined his wife Toyin Abraham in supporting Iyabo Ojo's newly released cinema movie The Return of Arinzo.

Ajeyemi surprised fans when he took to his Instagram page to share a clip from Iyabo's movie premiere while encouraging his followers to go to the cinema to watch it.

His action also stirred a heartwarming response from Iyabo Ojo, who appreciated him.

Source: Legit.ng