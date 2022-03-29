Ibrahim Wakkala, a former deputy governor of Zamfara, has been identified as one of the train passengers who was shot by terrorists

An aide to the former deputy governor confirmed Wakkala was shot during the crossfire between the terrorists and military

Armed persons suspected to be bandits attacked a Kaduna-bound train carrying hundreds of passengers between Katari and Rijana

Former Zamfara state deputy governor, Ibrahim Wakkala, was shot on Monday, March 28, during an attack on a Kaduna-bound train.

Recall that the Kaduna-bound train conveying hundreds of passengers derailed on Monday, March 28, after explosives believed to be IED’s planted on the rail track went off around Katari, Kaduna state.

An aide to the former Deputy Governor confirmed that Wakkala sustained gunshot wounds in Monday’s terrorist attack, Channels TV reports

The northern politician was returning from the All Progressives Congress (APC) national convention when he was shot during the crossfire between the terrorists and Nigerian military.

In another report by Daily Trust, Yusuf Idris, the former media aide to the ex-deputy governor said Wakkala was shot in the leg.

He is currently receiving treatment in a medical facility in Kaduna after he was moved to the military hospital.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Yusuf said:

“He is responding to treatment very well. He is answering phone calls in his bed. I spoke to him and several other people spoke to him also. There is no cause for alarm.”

Nigerian Air Force helicopters escort Abuja-Kaduna train to its destinations

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian military deployed some of its attack helicopters to monitor the Kaduna-Abuja railway tracks.

This was announced at a press briefing by the acting director, Defence Media Operations, Brigadier-General Bernard Onyeuko.

Although Brigadier-General Onyeuko did not say much about the new initiative, he, however, confirmed that the monitoring had started.

NRC suspends Abuja-Kaduna train operations after bomb attack

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has suspended its Abuja-Kaduna train operations following a deadly attack by gunmen on the night of Monday, March 28.

The NRC announced its decision in a brief statement on Twitter on Tuesday, March 29, The corporation said its suspension of operations on the route was necessitated by “unforeseen circumstances”.

The tweet read:

“Dear passengers, due to unforeseen circumstances, train operations along the Abuja-Kaduna route have been temporarily suspended. Further Communication would be given in due course."

Source: Legit.ng