A Nigerian lady, Anwiolaka Emmanulla, has shared her 2026 UTME result on TikTok, gaining attention and praise online

She scored an aggregate that significantly surpassed the JAMB cut-off of 150, with her Mathematics score standing out among viewers

Her performance sparked positive reactions, with many congratulating her and celebrating her achievement

A Nigerian lady, Anwiolaka Emmanulla, has gone viral on social media after sharing her 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) result, which was praised.

The result, which was shared on TikTok on April 23, 2026, showed her performance across four science subjects; Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, and English.

A young lady shows off her JAMB result. Photo credit: @e_lma31/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The lady's performance sparked reactions online, with many people congratulating her for scoring above the JAMB 150 cut-off mark.

Lady receives praise over UTME result

In the TikTok video, Emmanulla, with the username @e_lma31, had an aggregate score of 257. She scored 62 in English, 72 in Mathematics, 58 in Physics, and 65 in Chemistry.

While many users praised her overall performance, her Mathematics score of 72 stood out and became a major talking point in the comment section.

Several TikTok users commended her for doing well in the subject, noting that Mathematics is often considered challenging by many candidates.

Below is the screenshot of her JAMB score:

Lady draws attention with what she scored in Mathematics in JAMB. Photo credit: @e_lma31/TikTok

Source: TikTok

See her TikTok post below:

Lady’s UTME result sparks reactions

Legit.ng compiled reactions from TikTok users who saw Emmanulla's 2026 UTME result. Some of the comments are below.

LuXuryScents said:

"Omo, I got 305. I am so happy finally God did."

Expensive smiler said:

"Congratulations my love 😘❤️🥹 eiii 🥹 my baby am proud of you."

Dï💍mã🎭scø said:

"Congratulations, my baby. 🥰🥰🥰 Guess it was not in vain mama. 🥰🥰.

urfav_.feranmi said:

"I love when woman is doing math. Computer science abi?"

Big Jima ❤️ said:

"Congratulations, baby."

Oara said:

"Oh my baby, congratulations."

ladyB 247 said:

"Congratulations,❤️my daughter."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a young boy, Sanni Michael Oluwapelumi, went viral after travelling to the University of Lagos (UNILAG) to pray for admission despite scoring 144 in the 2026 JAMB exam. He had earlier announced his intention online, but many people doubted he would follow through.

In a recent TikTok video, Michael confirmed that he fulfilled his promise. He recorded himself standing outside the UNILAG gate, confidently stating that he had come to pray for admission into Medicine and Surgery.

In the video, he addressed those who doubted him and expressed strong confidence that he would gain admission before the year ended. He also mentioned being recognised by someone from TikTok, adding that more people would soon know him.

Michael maintained that, by God’s grace, he would be admitted into the university before the end of the year, showing unwavering belief despite his low score

2026 UTME: Father posts underage daughter's result

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a proud father shared a screenshot of what his young daughter got in her 2026 UTME result.

The man shared the scores his daughter, a science student, got in English, Chemistry, Biology, and Physics, the subjects she wrote.

The total score she got in the JAMB examination generated reactions on social media.

Source: Legit.ng