Victor Osimhen has tracked down and rewarded a man who prayed for his success back in 2017

Odebunmi Funsho was flown from Nigeria to Turkey to watch Osimhen play for Galatasaray in the derby vs Fenerbahçe

The emotional reunion was made possible through a viral social media search by Osimhen’s close pal Asiwaju Lerry

In a world where football stories are often dominated by goals, transfers, and trophies, Victor Osimhen has delivered a moment that reminds everyone of something deeper, gratitude.

Nearly eight years after a heartfelt prayer from a stranger surfaced online, the Super Eagles striker has turned words into a life-changing experience, flying the man behind that message, Odebunmi Funsho, from Nigeria to Turkey to watch him play live.

Victor Osimhen has flown long-time fan Odebunmi Funsho to Turkey to watch him play in the Istanbul derby vs Fenerbahce. Photo credit: @AsiwajuLerry

Source: Twitter

Back in 2017, when Osimhen was only just stepping into professional football, Funsho had written a simple yet powerful prayer on X (formerly Twitter):

"I pray u'll excel among ur contemporaries. D Lord wil raise u up than Messi and Ronaldo."

At the time, it was just another hopeful message. Today, it feels almost prophetic.

From a simple prayer to a powerful connection

The story might have remained buried in the archives of social media if not for the intervention of Osimhen’s close friend, Asiwaju Lerry.

Determined to find the man behind the prayer, Lerry took to social media with a heartfelt appeal:

"I’ve been looking for this man for the past 24hrs. If anyone has any information about how or where I can find him, I will greatly appreciate it. Twitter please do your thing. 🙏🏽"

What followed was a wave of online support, as people rallied together to locate Funsho. Within hours, the internet did what it does best, connect people across time and distance.

Lerry soon confirmed the breakthrough:

"UPDATE: I found the man, verified it’s him and connected him with Victor Osimhen. They spoke for an hour on the phone. More details loading soon. ⏳ God bless everyone who retweeted and shared this post in search for him. 🙏🏽"

That phone call marked the beginning of something special, an emotional bridge between past kindness and present success.

A dream journey to Istanbul

Osimhen didn’t stop at words. He made sure the appreciation was tangible.

Funsho was flown from Nigeria to Turkey, with Lerry later sharing a photo of him arriving at Istanbul airport, ready to witness history firsthand.

The timing could not have been more perfect as Osimhen is set to feature in one of the biggest fixtures in Turkish football, the Istanbul derby between Galatasaray and Fenerbahçe on Sunday, April 26.

For Funsho, what began as a simple prayer has now turned into a front-row seat to one of football’s fiercest rivalries.

It is a moment that transcends sport, blending faith, patience, and reward into one unforgettable experience.

Osimhen cleared for crucial derby clash

Adding to the emotional weight of the occasion is the confirmation that Osimhen will be available for the decisive clash.

Victor Osimhen has been cleared to play in the Istanbul derby after a petition was filed against him by Fenerbahce. Photo by Ahmad Mora

Source: Getty Images

The Nigerian striker had recently played with a protective arm brace following injury concerns, prompting Fenerbahçe to file a complaint to the Turkish FA.

However, the request was dismissed after medical approval of the brace, clearing Osimhen to lead Galatasaray’s attack.

With just four points separating league leaders Galatasaray from their rivals, Sunday’s match could define the title race.

The two sides previously played out a 1-1 draw earlier in the season, setting the stage for a high-stakes showdown.

But beyond the goals and the title implications, one story will quietly stand out, of a man who once prayed for a young dreamer, and the star who never forgot.

Fenerbahce pushes to ban Osimhen

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Fenerbahce have reportedly submitted a petition to the Turkish Football Federation to ban Victor Osimhen from playing in the Istanbul derby.

The Yellow Canaries alleged that the components of the striker’s hand protective gear are dangerous to opponents and hence he should not be allowed to use it.

Source: Legit.ng