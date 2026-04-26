Mali’s Defence Minister, General Sadio Camara, has been killed in a wave of coordinated militant attacks across the country

Armed groups linked to al-Qaida and Tuareg separatists targeted Bamako’s international airport and several northern cities, sparking heavy clashes

The assault, described as one of the largest in years, underscores Mali’s worsening security crisis despite military support from Russia

Mali’s Defence Minister, General Sadio Camara, has been killed following coordinated assaults on military sites across the country, according to reports from Al Jazeera.

The news broke on Sunday, a day after his residence in the garrison town of Kati came under attack.

Mali defence minister Sadio Camara dies as militant attacks spread across Bamako and northern towns. Photo credit: AMAURY FALT-BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

JNIM and Azawad separatists claim responsibility

According to Al Jazeera, the al-Qaida-linked group Jama’at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin (JNIM) claimed responsibility for the attacks, which targeted Bamako’s international airport and four other cities in central and northern Mali. The group said the assaults were carried out jointly with the Azawad Liberation Front, a Tuareg-led separatist movement.

Mali has long faced insurgencies from affiliates of al-Qaida and the Islamic State group, alongside separatist rebellions in the north.

Heavy gunfire reported at Bamako airport

Witnesses reported sustained gunfire and explosions at Modibo Keïta International Airport, located about 15km from Bamako’s city centre. Helicopters were seen patrolling overhead as the Malian army confirmed that “unidentified armed terrorist groups targeted certain locations and barracks” and that soldiers were “engaged in eliminating the attackers”.

The US embassy in Bamako issued a security alert, urging citizens to shelter in place due to reports of explosions and gunfire near Kati and the airport.

Kati and northern towns under attack

Residents of Kati, home to Mali’s main military base and the residence of junta leader Gen Assimi Goita, described waking to gunfire and explosions. Videos shared online showed militant convoys moving through deserted streets.

Attacks were also reported in Sévaré, Mopti, Kidal, and Gao. In Kidal, insurgents reportedly seized control of neighbourhoods, leading to clashes with the army. Mohamed Elmaouloud Ramadane, spokesperson for the Azawad movement, claimed on Facebook that separatist forces had taken control of Kidal and parts of Gao, though this has not been independently verified.

Symbolic significance of Kidal

Kidal, once a stronghold of separatist rebels, was retaken by Malian forces and Russian mercenaries in 2023. Its capture was seen as a symbolic victory for the junta and its allies. The renewed fighting highlights the ongoing struggle of Azawad separatists, who have sought independence in northern Mali for years.

Largest coordinated attack in years

Analysts say the scale of the assault marks one of the largest coordinated attacks in Mali in recent years. Ulf Laessing, head of the Sahel programme at the Konrad Adenauer Foundation, noted:

“It’s especially concerning that JNIM apparently has been coordinating today’s attacks with Tuareg rebels. Jihadists and Tuareg rebels teamed up in 2012 when they overran northern Mali, sparking the region’s security crisis.”

Regional instability continues

Mali, along with neighbouring Niger and Burkina Faso, has faced worsening security challenges despite turning to Russia for military support after recent coups. Armed groups linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic State have intensified attacks, while government forces have been accused of civilian abuses.

In 2024, an al-Qaida-linked group claimed responsibility for an attack on Bamako’s airport and a military training camp, killing scores of people.

JNIM and Tuareg separatists claim responsibility as violence escalates across Mali’s key cities. Photo credit: FLORENT VERGNES/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Mali withdraws from ICC

Legit.ng earlier reported that Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger have formally announced their withdrawal from the International Criminal Court (ICC). In a joint statement released on Monday, September 22, 2025, they described the institution as “a tool of neocolonial repression”.

Source: Legit.ng