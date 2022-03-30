It seems the blame game is on by both federal and state authorities after the attack on a Kaduna-bound train by terrorists

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state says he had in the past, warned federal authorities to stop operating the trains at night

On his part, the minister of transportation, Chibuike Amaechi said he had requested for security equipment in the past

Kaduna - Kaduna state governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai has revealed that he warned against night journeys on the Kaduna-Abuja rail line.

El-Rufai made the statement while speaking to one of the survivors of the terrorist attack which occurred on Monday, March 28.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai during his visit to survivours of the attack at a hospital in Kaduna. Photo credit: @GovKaduna

Source: Twitter

Mallam El-Rufai said after listening to the passenger:

“You know, I told the minister to stop operating after 5 pm. The evening train, I said they should discontinue it. Because we knew they were likely to attack at night.”

Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, former governor of Rivers state is the minister in charge of transportation.

“The passenger who told the governor that he works with the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) confirmed that the terrorists abducted a lot of people.”

Minister Amaechi speaks on Kaduna train attack

On his part, Amaechi said in a video posted by Channels Television:

“We knew what the problem will be. We knew we needed to have digital security equipment. We told the country that is what we needed. We applied for it. If we had that equipment, you will see nobody on that track for Christ's sake. The cost of what we have lost is more than N3billion.”

Former Nigerian deputy governor shot in Abuja-Kaduna train attack

In a related development, former Zamfara state deputy governor, Alhaji Ibrahim Wakkala, was shot on Monday, March 28, during the attack.

An aide to the former deputy governor confirmed that Wakkala sustained gunshot wounds in the terrorist attack.

The northern politician was returning from the just concluded All Progressives Congress national convention held in Abuja.

NRC suspends Abuja-Kaduna train operations after terrorists' attack

Meanwhile, the NRC has suspended its Abuja-Kaduna train operations following the terrorists' attack.

The NRC announced its decision in a brief statement on Twitter on Tuesday, March 29, saying its suspension of operations on the route was necessitated by “unforeseen circumstances.”

The corporation informed passengers that further communication would be given in due course on the next line of action.

