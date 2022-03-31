Nigerians have been urged to ensure that they get it right when they head to the 2023 general elections

This call was made by a presidential aspirant on the platform of the Young Progressives Party (YPP), Malik Ado-Ibrahim

According to Ado-Ibrahim, there are key major economic challenges that must be addressed to set Nigeria on the right path to development

A presidential aspirant, Malik Ado-Ibrahim, has called on Nigerians to ensure they do not vote for individuals or political parties associated with failure.

Speaking at a dialogue themed, 'The Exposure: Deconstructing the Aspirant - Malik Ado-Ibrahim', the aspirant who is vying for the position of president on the platform of the Young Progressives party urged Nigerians not to make the same mistake come 2023.

Ado-Ibrahim warned that Nigerians cannot afford to make another mistake in the next general election considering that the challenges bedeviling that nation have continued to stall Nigeria's development.

His words:

"If you vote for a party that has failed you in the next election, you are dumb. There is no school, no healthcare, no security and you still go back to the same source, you don't deserve to call yourselves Nigerians. What we need now is somebody, not a party.

"We need a visionary, not a symbol. I didn't come here carrying an umbrella or a broom. I am a proud Nigerian. Nigeria is my problem, it is your problem, it is for every single person to stand up."

Why align with YPP?

Speaking on why he is pitching tent with the YPP instead of the already known big parties - the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) - Ado-Ibrahim said the tasks of leading a nation is not about party structure.

He noted that it is important for Nigerians to know that every president is a reflection of the nation and the people he or she is leading.

He said:

"If you keep going after the party structure, even if with the structure, look into the hearts and minds of the people you want to lead you. Do they represent you? Your president is a reflection of your country.

Ado-Ibrahim also admitted that Nigeria and her people can no longer continue to recycle individuals who have delivered on nothing.

A visionary leader for Nigerians

Ado-Ibrahim further urged Nigerians to ensure that they scrutinse all the people who have declared their ambition to contest for president and ensure that when heading to the poll, they do so with a clear mind of what Nigeria truly needs.

He noted:

"I want to be a leader that would lay a foundation that, hopefully, other young Nigerians can leverage on them.

As a leader, your focus should be an creating enabling environment for people to be able do achieve that which they want to be in life."

Ado-Ibrahim's purpose for Nigeria

Continuing, the businessman said there are four key areas of the economic that needs to be improved on to have a better Nigeria.

Listing security, better transport system, power and job creation, Ado-Ibrahim submitted that the country is failing because leaders have jumped into critical roles without outlined plan for growth.

"For instance, power is fundamental to every country's growth and it's not just giving power to all, you must have a plan. Las Vegas, as a city generates 60,000 megawatts of electricity, while Nigeria, a whole country still sits on 4,000 megawatts.

The same goes for security, Nigeria's security profile should be that of a developed country by now with all our brave men and women in the force. And this is why I am coming to the arena to show Nigerians that leaders must be scrutinse and made to deliver on their promises."

