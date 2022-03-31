A seasoned Nigerian journalist identified simply as Arogbonlo Israel has lambasted Kogi state governor, Yahaya Bello ahead of the latter's presidential declaration slated for Saturday, April 2.

Legit.ng reports that the Kogi-born award-winning journalist had condemned the leadership style of the governor, especially his alleged poor treatment of workers in the state in terms of payment of percentage salaries and governance in general.

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state is planning to declare his presidential ambition ahead of the 2023 election. Credit: Yahaya Bello.

Israel, in a statement signed on Wednesday, March 30, in Lagos, described Yahaya Bello's presidency as "the biggest joke of the century" while cautioning Nigerians against having another Buhari-like president come 2023.

He said:

"There have been circulated reports of Yahaya Bello planning to officially make known his intention to join the presidential race in 2023, and one wonders how a governor who still pays workers percentage salaries will be the next president of Nigeria? This is the biggest joke of the century that shouldn't be taken seriously by any right-thinking member of the public."

The journalist added:

"Nigerians can't afford to have 'Buhari ProMax' as their next president come 2023; the country is really going through a lot of shaking at the moment and it is only a competent leader with a positive vibe to confront the gigantic problems confronting us as a nation that should be elected president, and not those that we compound the problem."

The peace ambassador also urged Nigerians to vote for the right leader come 2023 to avoid repeating the mistakes of the past.

Israel noted:

"It's in this light, I call on all eminent Nigerians to shine their eyes as we approach the election year. It is time we choose the right leader to pilot the affairs of our country. We must avoid the mistakes of the past that easily beset us and shun myopic politicking."

Yahaya Bello reveals what Nigerians demand from APC presidential candidate

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that Governor Bello said the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) needs a presidential candidate who would turn the country’s fortunes around irrespective of where such person comes from.

It was reported that the governor made this assertion on Monday, March 28, when he spoke on a TV programme.

Bello opined that the basic requirements of the presidential candidate are all that is needed and required by Nigerians.

