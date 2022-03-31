Senator Ali Ndume has bared his mind over the recent attack on an Abuja-Kaduna-bound train by some terrorists on Monday, March 28

The senator condemned the nonchalant attitude showcased by the federal government over the need to protect the lives and properties of Nigerians across the country

According to Ndume, lawmakers of the National Assembly had failed to approve the request for the purchase of digital security equipment for monitoring the railways

The lawmaker representing Borno South senatorial district, Ali Ndume, has accused the federal government of complacency in Nigeria's eroding security system.

Ndume while speaking on Channels Television's Politics Today on Wednesday, March 31, alleged that the Nigerian government has not done well in handling the security challenges across the country.

Ali Ndume alleged that the federal government has not shown serious concern over the incessant attacks and killing of Nigerians. Photo: Ali Ndume

The lawmaker said this while aligning with the comments made by the minister of transport, Rotimi Amaechi, that lives could have been saved if, the government had taken action on his warning about an impending attack on the Abuja-Kaduna train.

How National Assembly declined approval for digital monitoring of rail lines

During the interview, Ndume revealed that his colleagues at the National Assembly had declined approval for the purchase of digital security equipment for monitoring activities around the rail lines.

Faulting the failure to approve such a delicate and necessary item, Ndume also questioned why the bandits are yet to be tracked down by the federal government.

His words:

"If you look at it deeply, there is a lot of complacency in it. You have the MTN services. These people are using phones so you can track them.

"With today’s technology, people are taken away and you say you don’t know where they are. No, I mean let’s be serious."

Nigerian system and the nonchalant attitude towards protection of lives

Stating that the Nigerian system and method of doing things is terrible, Ndume alleged that process of getting tasks delivered and securing people's lives has become frustrating.

He said:

“Coming back to what the minister (Amaechi) said, I got angry too. I mean how can you put all these people - every day, an average of 1,000 are moving around - and then the ministry will ask for money to buy gadgets and drones. These are mostly off-the-shelf items.

“You can order them or import them, install them immediately in two to three days. But you know what will happen in Nigeria next?"

"They will go on TV and say we have purchased so and so and the bandits will watch it and they know where it is going to be installed."

