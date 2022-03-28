Minister of Information and Culture, Alh. Lai Mohammed has raised alarm, accusing PDP of threatening ENDSARS protest

The main opposition party in Nigeria has been accused of sabotage. The accusation was made by the federal government. The FG claimed the opposition is planning to sabotage the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari and overheat the polity.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alh. Lai Mohammed, who raised the alarm at a briefing in Abuja, asked the opposition not to promote anarchy.

The FG has accused the opposition of plans to sabotage the administration of President Muammadu Buhari. Photo: Femi Adesina

Source: Facebook

It claimed that the opposition was trying to trigger another EndSARS protest in the country. It queried why the opposition cannot wait till 2023 poll to test its popularity.

The statement read in part:

"Good afternoon gentlemen and welcome to this press conference. As you know, the folks on the other side have been doing everything in recent times to overheat the polity, distort the achievements of our Administration and spread misinformation. Yes, it is very cold out there for the hungry and desperate opposition, but every indication is that they don't even want to wait for the 2023 elections before testing their popularity or acceptability at the polls.

"How else does one explain their court case seeking the declaration of our convention as illegal? How do you explain their threat of another EndSars that pushed Nigerian to the brink? How do you explain their glaring misinformation regarding the nation's state of affairs?

"Gentlemen, there is nothing wrong in having a fiery and viable opposition in a democracy. We were there before and we remain the ones to beat in terms of a determined, viable and relentless opposition. But, in our time, not once did we advocate the destruction of Nigeria just because we couldn't have our way. Not once did we seek to gain power via a desperate court action. If you destroy the country you are seeking to govern, what country will you govern? Must you cut your nose to spite your face?"

2023 Presidency: APC tickets mustn’t go to highest bidders, Buhari warns Adamu, Omisore, others

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari had advised the newly elected Senator Adamu Abdullahi-led National Working Committee (NWC) of the APC to prioritise competence and ensure competence individuals emerges as the party’s flagbearers for the 2023 elections.

Buhari also enjoined the new NWC members to promote internal democracy and equal opportunities and ensure that party primaries are not influenced by “highest bidders” going into the 2023 elections.

Legit.ng reported that while speaking late on Saturday, March 26, at the national convention of the APC, held at the Eagle Square, Abuja, the president also called on members of APC to remain united and strong and also support the incoming leadership of the party.

