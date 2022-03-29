A pressure group within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned the attack on party members by Governor Nyesom Wike

The group said Wike is not an ideal aspirant that can be presented by the party as its 2023 presidential candidate

According to the group, the attack on other PDP members by Wike is unruly, not civilised and unbecoming

With his recent declaration to contest for the seat of president in the 2023 election, Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state has come under fire by a pressure group within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The group, Take Back Presidency 2023 (TBP2023) said that the PDP is ready to take over power in the next election but through a candidate who is polished, civil and emphatic.

The pressure group within PDP has said that Governor is quite uncouth to become Nigeria's president.

Source: Facebook

In a statement released on Tuesday, March 29, by Modey Agim, TBP2023 spokesperson, the group said that Wike is not an ideal candidate for Nigeria's number one seat of power.

Seen by Legit.ng, the statement said that the attack on other PDP presidential aspirants by Wike is unbecoming, and a cause for concern.

Wike had declared his intention to contest for the seat of power while verbally attacking other presidential aspirants within the power.

PDP members who deserted the party in 2015

Although the governor did not mention any names during his presidential declaration which took place in Benue state, Wike said some party members deserted PDP with the belief that the party would cease to exist.

The governor also alleged that some of the party members who left the party in 2025 made the PDP lose elections.

His words:

"Today, they are crying but some of us stood and said PDP will not die. By the time you ran away, you sold your share as founding fathers, so you can no longer retain your position of founding fathers."

Some members of the PDP including former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, the governor of Sokoto state Aminu Tambuwal, former Senate President Bukola Saraki among many other strong politicians had left PDP before returning to the party.

Further reacting to Wike's comment, Agim described the attack on other aspirants as unbecoming, and a cause for concern.

Agim said:

“The Presidency is not for somebody suffering from hormonal overdrive bordering on adult pubescence. It requires an individual who is temperate, polished, empathic and democratic in his ways.

“What we have seen of the Rivers state governor is on overbearing Lord of the Manor. One who attacks anybody who does not dance to his tune."

"How can presidential power be entrusted to a man who abuses his colleagues, who caricature traditional rulers and make an open show of them?"

He added that it is impossible for the PDP to contemplate handing its 20219 presidential tickets to some like Wike whose utterance borders on anti-democratic principles.

According to Agim, politicians leaving their party to another and returning is not novel, pointing out that the ruling party, APC, today has former members of the PDP as its leaders.

He said:

"The Rivers state governor needs to wean himself off his I Too Know (ITK) disposition and realise that democracy is about accommodating others no matter how untenable their positions may be."

2023: Group demands Ortom’s Resignation as chairman PDP zoning panel

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state was earlier asked to resign as the PDP zoning committee chairman ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

The demand was made by one of the support groups in the opposition party known as The Democrats Group.

The group stated that Wike's presidential declaration where Ortom was present, suggests the Benue chief executive will be biased as the committee's chair.

2023: Governor Wike declares for presidency in Benue state

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Governor Wike said he has the capacity to win the 2023 presidential election for the PDP.

Wike made the declaration during a consultative meeting with stakeholders of the Benue chapter of the PDP at the Government House in Makurdi on Sunday, March 27.

The governor, who intimated the stakeholders about his intention to run for the presidency, solicited Benue PDP votes in the coming national delegates convention of the party, even as he stressed on zoning.

