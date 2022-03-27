FCT, Abuja - Rochas Okorocha, one of the presidential aspirants on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), said that he would convince ex-Lagos governor Bola Tinubu to step down for him as the party's presidential candidate.

The Nation reports that Okorocha made this known while fielding questions from journalists at the All Progressives Congress (APC) national convention in Abuja

Legit.ng gathered that the former governor of Imo state noted that he and Tinubu are mostly likely to become major candidates from southern Nigeria.

He said:

“Uncle Tinubu and I are most likely to be (the major candidates from southern Nigeria). I know that at the appropriate time, it may be because he is the one pushing up in the southwest and I am in the southeast.

“So let us see what happens between us. And if that is it, I will ask him to relax a bit so that we can move this section forward. The people naturally love me and I think it is because they believe I care, they believe I love and have sympathy for humanity, they believe I am detribalised.

“They believe I do not know religion or tribe, Muslim, Christian, Igbo or Hausa, Yoruba. All I see is a human being and that is what makes the difference on my side.’’

Okorocha urged Nigerians to use their voter cards well because it was worth much more than they thought, adding that 2023 would present an opportunity for them to make the right choices.

He said:

“Whether it is for internal democracy or for general elections, you must ensure that you cast your vote right because the voter’s card contains everything.

“It is the education of your children, it is your health, food on the table and security. So I always advise people that the worth of that card in your hand is more than N100 million so do not sell it for N10,000."

The sitting senator said the convention was beautiful and looked peaceful and everyone seemed to be excited because they were all trying to see that the much talked about convention came to pass.

Okorocha expressed gladness that the convention was not hijacked, adding that it was much easier for all if the right things were done.

