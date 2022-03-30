The Peoples Democratic Party has been urged to ensure it hands its 2023 presidential ticket to Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state

The call was made by the governor when he received members of Northern Progressives Elements and Friends of Wike in Abuja

According to the governor, he is the only person capable of ousting the All Progressive Congress administration from power in 2023

The governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike, has called on Nigerians and his supporters to work with him to ensure he gets the ticket for the 2023 presidential election.

The Punch reports that Wike affirmed that he is fully prepared to take charge of the responsibility of becoming Nigeria's president.

Wike believes that he can wrestle power from APC in the 2023 election. Photo: Rivers state government

Source: Facebook

Wike made the remarks when the Northern Progressives Elements and Friends of Wike presented the purchased Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms to contest for the presidency to him on Tuesday, March 29.

Speaking on the spate of killings and activities of insurgents across the country, the Rivers state governor Nigerians can no longer resign to fate with the current situation.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Decrying the poor national economy and lingering killings under the administration of the All Progressives Congress-led government, Wike said it was time to save Nigeria.

PDP needs a strong, fearless person for the presidential ticket

Guardian reports that Wike warned that Nigerians and the PDP do not need lily-livered individuals who would not be able to contend with APC-led government in the build-up to the 2023 election.

His words:

“They have tried it with me. They know that they can never succeed. They did it in Rivers State, we said ‘no, it will never work.’ And it didn’t work. If you give us the ticket, go home and sleep."

He also noted that the APC has failed in addressing some of the major challenges bedevilling the nation despite depleting the national economy.

2023: PDP group blasts Wike, reels out qualities of presidential candidate

A pressure group within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had condemned the attack on party members by Governor Nyesom Wike.

The group said Wike is not an ideal aspirant that can be presented by the party as its 2023 presidential candidate.

According to the group, the attack on other PDP members by Wike is unruly, not civilised and unbecoming.

2023: Governor Wike declares for presidency in Benue state

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Governor Wike said he has the capacity to win the 2023 presidential election for the PDP.

Wike made the declaration during a consultative meeting with stakeholders of the Benue chapter of the PDP at the Government House in Makurdi on Sunday, March 27.

The governor, who intimated the stakeholders about his intention to run for the presidency, solicited Benue PDP votes in the coming national delegates convention of the party, even as he stressed zoning.

Source: Legit.ng