All Progressive Congress national leader, Bola Tinubu has unveiled his agenda for the country if voted into power in 2023

The presidential hopeful said the government must support strategically important industries to employ large numbers of young people

Tinubu made this known on Thursday, March 24, at the 25th convocation ceremonies of the Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the All Progressive Congress (APC) presidential aspirant has listed his agenda for the country if elected as the next president of Nigeria in 2023.

Premium Times reports that Tinubu spoke at the 25th convocation ceremonies of the Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo, on Thursday, March 24.

Bola Tinubu has listed his agenda for the country if voted into power in 2023. Photo credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Tinubu who was represented at the event by Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, the deputy governor of Lagos state, said to reclaim the glorious past improving the economic prospects of young Nigerians must be prioritised.

Below is the list of the agenda:

1. Policies

According to Tinubu, national industrial and employment policies must move from the pages of documents to real life.

The presidential hopeful said the government backing of strategic industries would open the door wider to youth-owned start-up businesses.

2. Real estate

The former Lagos state governor also listed the real estate sector as one that requires urgent attention. He explained that its reform will allow the unlocking of economic potential in urban areas.

The APC national leader also said mortgage institutions need to be revised and better-financed so they can provide affordable residential mortgages to young people just entering the workforce.

3. Education

Reforming the edcation sector cannot be left out, according to Tinubu. He noted that formal education must be linked with the skills and expertise the business community seeks in the coming years.

4. Infrastructure

He also said there is a need for a massive national infrastructure plan as he added that no national economy can grow beyond the capacity of its infrastructure to service the economy.

The southwest politician said:

“Potable water should be readily available in our cities. Electrical power is the fulcrum of our development. We enact the reforms necessary to power businesses and homes at affordable prices."

5. Centre donation

Presidential aspirant donated a Centre of Leadership Development worth N1billion to Lagos State University (LASU),

Tinubu noted that the centre would be for the incubation of leadership skills and training for future leaders in the country.

