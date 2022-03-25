The Peoples Democratic Party has restated its plan on zoning the 2023 presidential ticket for the next election

The party also urged aspirants who would not get a ticket for the forthcoming presidential election to have patience and wait for the next election cycle

According to the PDP, it is important for members of the party to remain open-minded while making room for an amicable resolution of grievances among each other

The national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Iyorchia Ayu, on Thursday, March 24, affirmed that the opposition party will not abandon its tradition of zoning political officers ahead of the 2023 general election.

Speaking while inaugurating the 37-person zoning committee of the party at its national secretariat in Abuja, Ayu said whoever does not get the party's presidency can wait until the end of the tenure of the next president.

Ayu said that zoning of the presidential ticket has come to stay in PDP Photo: Iyorchia Ayu

The Punch reports that Ayu while speaking to the delegates noted that the PDP has a history of rotating its offices.

Firmly stating that the opposition would be producing Nigeria's next president, Ayu assured that the PDP is focused on making sure that there is justice fairness and equity in the interest of Nigerians.

He also urged members of the party to ensure that they remain open to dialogue and resolve every difference that could hamper PDP's success at the general election.

Recounting success of PDP's national executive council meeting

Daily Trust reports that Ayu commending the party members said open-mindedness led to the success of PDP's NEC meeting last week.

Ayu's words:

“You will recall that in the NEC meeting discussions, we had no rancour whatsoever. I implore all of you to continue in the same spirit.

“There is no issue that is too difficult or too important for the PDP to resolve. That is the spirit of the party."

Source: Legit.ng