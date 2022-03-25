A video has surfaces online. The video saw some protesting youths defacing a mural Bola Ahmed Tinubu, national leader of the ruling All Progressives Party (APC) and presidential aspirant of the party.

The video is believed to have been captured during the Endsars protest. During this period, security operatives opened fire on innocent Nigerians at the Lekki Tollgate. Tinubu, given his position as a key supporter of the current administration was subsequently called out by the protesters.

Video of some protesting youths defacing a mural Bola Ahmed Tinubu as surfaced online. Photo: OJ

Source: Facebook

Tinubu, as it stands is one of the leading aspirants to lead Nigeria after the tenure of President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

The former Lagos state governor over the years has been instrumental in influencing the emergence of several leaders.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

He recently donated a Centre of Leadership Development worth N1billion to Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo.

LASU Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, announced the donation at the 25th convocation lecture of LASU on Thursday, March 24.

Tinubu also urged government support for strategic industries that would employ young people and unleash their productive capacity.

Northern Christian clerics pray for Tinubu ahead of 2023 presidential election

Meanwhile, some Christian clerics under the auspices of Northern Clergy and Christian for Tinubu 2023, on Thursday, March 24 held a prayer session for Tinubu at the Unity Fountain, Abuja.

The Christian preachers said the decision to pray for the presidential ambition of the former Lagos state governor was informed by the Holy Spirit.

They offered prayers for the will of God for Senator Tinubu's presidential ambition to come to fruition at the rally which was also well-attended by their followers.

2023: APC chieftain says southeast’s support for Tinubu will be unprecedented

In a related development, a group known as South East for Tinubu (SET), has declared that Tinubu will receive massive support in the southeast and south-south during the 2023 presidential election.

The convener of SET, Nwosu Emmanuel, made the statement in Awka, the Anambra state capital on Tuesday, March 1.

Speaking at the group’s inaugural meeting in the southeast state, Emmanuel said SET has begun massive mobilisation through public enlightenment and persuasion to ensure Tinubu wins the hearts of voters in the region.

Source: Legit.ng