Bola Ahmed Tinubu has said that the future of the Nigerian child must be secure in terms of education and other aspects of their lives

Tinubu made the remark while updating the Ewi of Ado Ekiti on the importance of his becoming Nigeria's president by 2023

According to Tinubu, he is vying for presidency because he wants to respond to the call on every Nigerian child to serve

A former governor of Lagos state and the national leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC, Bola Tinubu has revealed the main reason he is contesting for Nigeria's presidency in 2023.

Tinubu said he is contesting for the presidency to ensure that the future of every Nigerian child is guaranteed.

Daily Trust reports that Tinubu made the declaration during his visit to the Ewi of Ado Ekiti, Oba Adeyemo Adejugbe, on Thursday, March 3.

Tinubu said he wants a Nigeria where the future of every child is guaranteed Photo: Bola Tinubu

Source: Twitter

While speaking with Adejugbe, Tinubu said he hopes to renew the hope of the people in leadership and governance and also make the future of the Nigerian child great.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The former Lagos state governor said Nigeria is in dire need of a competent leader who can unite the people, tackle insecurity and rejig the debilitating economy.

His words:

“I’m contesting this race to renew the hope and make the future great for our children. For Nigeria to stand united and develop, we require patience and wisdom. We have to be united, that is the only way we can be great.

“We have struggled for democracy and today, we have democracy, but we are not stable yet. There is insecurity, hopelessness, lack of education and suffering in the land."

A working governance system in Nigeria

The Punch reports that Tinubu noted that Nigeria should have a good farming system and more opportunities for farmers to produce crops for export to other countries.

On education, Tinubu said that Nigerian children should never lack platforms and facilities where quality education can be delivered to them.

Tinubu added:

“We are here to answer the call of our children by educating them the right way so that we can leave a Nigeria that is united, prosperous and abundant for them. We chose democracy and we must not fail in this task.

“That was why we formed the APC based on principles. I want to tell you that Nigeria needs serious change."

"I knew how Lagos was when I took over and we have never failed any election. There must be continuity in governance for progress to be attained.”

Tinubu: Ex-Lagos governor visits Ooni of Ife, Aromolaran, makes important demand for 2023

The presidential aspirant under the platform of the ruling APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has continued to solicit support for his 2023 presidential race.

The leader of the APC recently visited the traditional rulers in Yorubaland so as to gather more support in other to achieve his aim.

In his quest to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari, Tinubu has extended his reach to royal fathers in various parts of the country.

2023: Tinubu asked to step down for VP Osinbajo

In a related development, Tinubu has been urged to drop his presidential ambition and rally around Osibanjo for the 2023 presidency.

The convener and national coordinator for Osinbajo Support Movement, Badmus Olawale Liberty, made the call in Abuja on Wednesday, February 16.

Liberty said even though Osinbajo has not publicly declared his intention to contest for the office of the president come 2023, the group will compel him to run.

Source: Legit.ng