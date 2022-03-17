The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday, approved the reduction of nomination fee for youths in the party by 50 per cent.

A statement signed by the national publicity secretary of the PDP, Debo Ologunagba, said that all youth between the ages of 25 and 30-years who plan to vie for various elective positions would pay 50 per cent of the nomination fee.

Ologunagba in the statement seen by Legit.ng noted that the decision of the party was made available in a communique issued at end of the 95th National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the PDP.

According to Ologunagba, the NEC meeting was held at the party's national secretariat at the Wadata Plaza in Abuja.

Other resolutions reached by the opposition party ahead of the 2023 general elections are

1. NEC commended the effort of the various organs of our Party, the national working committee, the national caucus, the National Assembly caucus, the Board of Trustees (BoT), the PDP governors’ forum and our structures at various levels in stabilizing our party for the task ahead.

2. NEC also commended the commitment of the NWC under the chairmanship of Senator Iyorchia Ayu to further unite and reposition the Party ahead of the 2023 general elections.

3. NEC applauded the NWC for the success of the party in the local government election in the FCT as well as in recent by-elections across the country.

The committee also commended the NWC for the successful conduct of the PDP primaries for Ekiti and Osun states governorship elections respectively and charged all party members to work hard to ensure victory in the two elections.

4. NEC expressed confidence in the ability of the NWC to lead our Party to win the Presidential election, majority of state governors as well as the majority of seats in the National and State Assemblies.

5. On the state of the nation, NEC strongly condemned the insincerity, corruption and insensitivity of the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led administration resulting in worsening insecurity and agonizing economic hardship in the country.

6. NEC also condemned the abysmal corruption in the APC government which is responsible for the excruciating fuel crisis and collapse of our national grid that has crippled economic and social activities in our country.

7. NEC notes that Nigerians are now looking up to the PDP for a solution and as such urged all Party members to remain united in the PDP’s mission to Rescue and Rebuild our country from the misrule of the APC.

Preparations for the 2023 general elections:

8. NEC approved the PDP electoral guidelines for the conduct of primary elections

9. NEC approved the timetable and schedule of activities of the PDP for the 2023 general elections.

10. NEC approved a 50 per cent reduction in nomination fees for youths aged between 25 and 30 years for various elective positions.

11. NEC also approved the commencement of sale of expression of interest and nomination forms from Thursday, March 17, 2022

12. Details of the forms as approved by NEC include

State House of Assembly

For the State House of Assemblies, the expression of interest forms goes for N100,000 while the nomination forms are for N500,000.

House of Representatives

For aspirants of the House of Representatives, the expression of interest form is N500,000 while the nomination form stands at N2 million.

Senate

Those vying for Senate are expected to pay N500,000 for expression of interest and N3 million for the nomination form.

Governorship

For governorship aspirants, it is N1 million for the expression of interest and N20 million for the nomination form.

President

Members vying for president would be expected to pay N5 million for expression of interest and N35 million for the nomination form.

