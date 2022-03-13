The thick cloud of uncertainty surrounding the March 26 national convention of the APC seems to be getting thicker by the day

There is pressure on the stakeholders of the party to rework a new date that will guarantee a hitch-free convention

At the moment, inside sources say the forthcoming national convention may be postponed indefinitely

FCT, Abuja - Records in the FCT High Court, Abuja has it that the claimant in the case instituted against the All Progressives Congress (APC), its leadership, and lawyers have approached the court again.

The claimant asked the court to commit Governor Mai Mala Buni and the APC caretaker committee members to prison for violating the court order stopping the party's national convention scheduled for Saturday, March 26.

The implication of the court issue is that Mai Mala Buni may stay put as chairman of the party for a long time. Photo credit: Yobe state government

The claimant informed the court that the mere inauguration of sub-committees for the convention when the order of the honourable court is in force is a demonstration of the APC’s disdain for the rule of law in the country.

Whilst Wednesday, March 30 was fixed for the continuation of hearing, no date has been fixed for the commencement of contempt proceedings against the APC.

The claimant also commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for standing by the provisions of the law and the order of the court which is still in force.

INEC had recently written to the APC, insisting that the commission does not recognize Governor Sani Bello’s leadership, and also informed the party that it has not performed one of the requisite requirements for a valid NEC meeting or national convention.

In the letter signed by Rose Onaran Anthony, secretary to the commission, the attention of the APC was drawn to section 82(1) of the electoral act which provides:

“Every registered political party shall give the Commission at least 21 days’ notice ofany convention, congress, conference or meeting convened for the purpose of “merger” and electing members of its executive committees, other governing bodies or nominating candidates for any of the elective offices specified under this Act.”

The implication of the above provision is that the APC will have to send a fresh letter of 21 days notification to INEC the moment the court order is vacated in order to hold its national convention.

Some senior lawyers have also advised the APC to postpone the national convention indefinitely and focus on the forthcoming primaries so as to produce candidates for the 2023 general elections.

