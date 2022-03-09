A youth group has volunteered to work with Nigerian women to change the narrative exhibited by lawmakers on the rejected gender bills

The national president of the Nigerian Youth Union Chinonso Obasi said the rejection of the bills by the lawmakers of the National Assembly

According to Obasi, the rejection of the bill by the National Assembly of a country that rejoiced over the appointment of Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala as DG of WTO is unbelieveable

An umbrella organization of Nigerian youths on Wednesday, March 9, condemned the rejection of the gender inclusion bills by the National Assembly during its 68 Constitution amendment voting.

The Nigerian Youth Union (NYU) said that the failure of the National Assembly to pass the bills is not only a temporary setback but also a call for collective action by youths and women across the country.

A statement by the national president of the union, Chinonso Obasi said that the NYU regrets that the 9th National Assembly had to vote against such progressive legislation at the time the world was celebrating the sterling contributions of the womenfolk to social progress and global harmony.

Obasi said the Nigerian Youth Union would be working with Nigerian women to change the kind of narrative exhibited by lawmakers Photo: Chinonso Obasi

Obasi in the statement seen by Legit.ng said the fact that Nigeria rejoiced at Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala’s emergence as the director-general of the World Trade Organisation but voted against the bill is the most retrogressive action by the National Assembly.

He warned that the rejection of the bill is focused on detracting the people from the huge mileage already covered by Nigeria at the international community.

Working with women to ensure that a change of narrative and political will

Offering to work together with Nigerian women to change the narrative in the country’s current democratic system, the NYU leader warned lawmakers against conspiring to sustain the exclusion of the people.

Obasi disclosed that in the course of its planned interface with political parties towards the 2023 general election, NYU would challenge parties on the number of spaces they created for youths and women.

His words:

“This is going to be the irreducible minimum demand to support any political party and to demonstrate our resolve to determine the direction of the 2023 general election.

"We should insist on twining for most elective and appointive offices, which would join women and youths."

“In Local Government councils, we want to see a situation whereby the position of chairman and deputy chairman would be peopled with men and women/youth."

"The demand for 35 per cent of elected and appointive public officials would be pursued with every sense of responsibility and determination."

Obasi further maintained that NYU would not relent on its resolve at its first non-elective national convention that presidential candidates that are below 60 years should be supported during the election.

He said that NYU would embark on a tour of the 774 local government areas of the country to drum support for its programs and support massive voter enlightenment and mobilization for voter registration and the need to vote en masse at elections.

Referring to the rounded experience paraded by Governor Aminu Tambuwal as a teacher, lawyer, and former legislator, NYU said such a range of leaders represent the calibre of politicians that the youths and women would rally around to make the desired change.

Buhari's minister slams male lawmakers who voted against women's bill, speaks on next line of action

Some top Nigerian women are planning on what next to do after a bill that should favour their gender in the National Assembly was rejected recently.

In fact, the minister of women affairs, Pauline Tallen, has expressed her displeasure over male lawmakers who voted against the bill.

In her opinion, Tallen who spoke with journalists on Wednesday, March 2, said such male lawmakers lack respect for women.

Rejection of gender bills: Women groups list implications for NASS Action

Meanwhile, Nigerian women said they were disappointed and aggrieved at the actions of the 9th National Assembly (NASS) which denied women the opportunity of inclusion and representation in governance by voting against the gender bills.

In a statement sent to Legit.ng on Tuesday, March 1, by over 100 support groups, the Nigerian women noted that:

“The NASS has spoken loud and clear that they do not want progress for society: for mothers, aunties, sisters, wives, and for daughters."

