President Muhammadu Buhari has directed that Mai Mala Buni should be allowed to conduct the national convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a letter seen by The Cable on Wednesday, March 16, addressed to the leadership of the Progressives Governors Forum (PGF), the president noted that the ruling party “has demonstrated its inability to proceed with the issue of effecting change in the leadership of its Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Committee (CECC)”.

Buhari said there is an urgent need to avoid court battles as there are many aggrieved members who are already threatening the party with litigations.

The letter also addressed to Governor Atiku Bagudu, the chairman of the PGF read:

“It has come to my attention that, because of recent events, the APC is faced with a multiplicity of court cases pending against it in various courts across the country. As a result of this, the party faces the possibility and prospect of the invalidation of all its activities and actions by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

“The party has demonstrated its inability to proceed with the issue of effecting change in the leadership of its Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Committee (CECC), in a way that is inclusive, legal and respectful of the time limit set and required for giving the INEC Sufficient notice of the time and venue for holding its convention.

“No doubt, these controversies and uncertainties, as enumerated above, pose a real threat to the party; and may lead to a possible nonrecognition of its activities, elections and the probable invalidation of all its other actions by INEC. This may ultimately even lead [to] its implosion and non-existence.

“First, the issue of the leadership of the Caretaker Extra Ordinary Convention Committee (CECC), should immediately return to status quo ante.

“Second, all members of the governors’ forum and their followers should desist from any behaviour or utterance that will likely lead to disunity in the ranks of the party, and ultimately jeopardise the transition to the convention.

“Third, the Mai Mala Buni-led CECC should, accordingly, be allowed to proceed with all necessary preparations to hold the convention as planned-unfailingly, on 26th March, 2022.”

