Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has expressed confidence that the Peoples Democratic Party will win the 2023 general elections

According to the Delta state governor, the party is currently enjoying unity and cohesiveness among its members

Governor Okowa said despite minor distractions in the party, the PDP is set to takeover Aso Rock in 2023

Asaba - Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta state on Monday, March 14 said the Peoples' Democratic Party (PDP) had never been stronger, cohesive, and more united than now and warned against acts that could undermine the new spirit in the party.

Okowa said that if PDP faithful avoided acts that could cause distraction, the party would win massively in the 2023 general elections.

Governor Okowa congratulating one of the newly appointed officials.

He made the remarks at the swearing-in of his senior political adviser and three special advisers at Government House, Asaba.

Those sworn-in were Chief Funkekeme Solomon as senior political adviser while Chief Austine Ayemidejor; Chief Emmanuel Onyeukwu and Dr. Darlington Ijeh are special advisers.

The governor urged PDP members, especially the aspirants, to get properly acquainted with the new Electoral Act, saying:

“Going forward, we are under obligation to ensure that our utterances, conduct, and actions are always guided by the provisions of the law.

“As a party, the PDP at both the national and state levels has never been stronger, more cohesive, and more united.

“As individuals or groups, we must shun anything that will undermine the new spirit in the PDP. If we do this, I can say without any fear of contradiction that the PDP is poised to reign supreme from 2023.’’

He congratulated the new senior aides on their appointments, recalling that they had been part of his administration's Smart Agenda and now, Stronger Delta mission.

Okowa charged the appointees to discharge their responsibilities in accordance with section 196 (Sub-section 1) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

He said:

“Let me formally congratulate the newly inaugurated Senior Political Adviser and Special Advisers on their well-deserved appointments.

“As the final lap of this administration gathers momentum, we thought it necessary to bring in more experienced hands vast in their knowledge of the governance template, policy coordination, as well as conflict management and resolution.”

He stated that the appointees were adroit in their ability to marry policy and politics and were expected to help to bolster the administration’s efforts to finish strong in an electioneering year.

Responding on behalf of the appointees, Chief Solomon expressed appreciation to the governor for appointing them and assured that they would work in loyalty and dedication to assist him in building a Stronger Delta.

2023: Participate in politics, vote, advocate good governance, Okowa charges Nigerians

Recall that Governor Okowa had on Tuesday, February 22 called on Nigerians, particularly Christians, to participate actively in the political process through voting at elections and in advocacy for good governance and credible leadership.

The governor made the call in a keynote address entitled "The Christian and Responsibility" which he delivered at the Standing Committee Meeting of Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion) held at All Saints Cathedral, Rumuokwurusi, Port-Harcourt, Rivers state.

He said that Christians must exercise their right to vote and elect leaders that would govern them, adding that it was doubtful if 50 percent of eligible voters among Christians voted at elections.

2023: Northern Professionals Forum asks Okowa to contest as president

Meanwhile, a group operating under the aegis of the Northern Professionals Forum (NPF) has called on Governor Okowa to contest for the presidency in 2023.

The forum in a statement sent to Legit.ng on Thursday, February 10 said they have taken cognisance of the Delta governor's track record of infrastructural and socio-economic development of his state, adding that he can replicate same at the national level.

The body which is comprised of professionals from diverse fields noted that governance cannot be left in hands of those who least understand what infrastructural, human capital, and socio-economic development was all about in the guise of politics.

