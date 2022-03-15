The quest for the chairmanship seat of the APC is becoming dicier than envisaged in the build-up to the national convention of the party

Coalition bodies of the party like CPC, ACN, and some former PDP members are still pitching their candidates ahead of the convention

These permutations and strategies have left the party in a contentious state of selecting who will replace Adams Oshiomhole

FCT, Abuja - The All Progressives Congress (APC) national chairmanship contest and the internal ruckus in the party topped the agenda of President Muhammadu Buhari's meeting with his close confidants over the weekend, impeccable sources privy to the details of the meeting told Legit.ng.

Led by the Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, the group of ministers met with President Buhari in London, where he was scheduled to undergo a routine medical checkup.

President Muhammadu Buhari's endorsement will play a pivotal role in deciding who will replace Adams Oshiomhole. Photo Credit: (Femi Adesina)

Others who accompanied Malami on the visit included a former member of the Federal House of Assembly, Hon. Faruq Adamu, the ministers of Education and Aviation, Mallam Adamu Adamu and Hadi Sirika respectively. The delegation is considered the most powerful of the Buhari's trusted allies.

Legit.ng learnt that while the discussion of the helmsman and his inner caucus centered on the internal wrangling in the APC and the upcoming March 26 national convention, it also tilted towards who will succeed Adams Oshiomhole as the party chairman amongst the contestants who have registered their interest.

The source informed this newspaper that the Buhari's kitchen cabinet had watched in utter bewilderment how different characters have continued to lay claim to having the President's ears with a view to manipulating the political process in their individual favors as against the collective interest of the bloc in the scheme of things.

The source said:

"At first, it was about the INEC’s letters and the possibility of losing all elective seats to the opposition if nothing is done to avert the impending political doom. They also talked about the legal implication of the Senate's rejection of the Electoral law amendments. But along the line, the discourse of the Chairman that will lead the party to the 2023 polls came up."

APC chairmanship: CPC quizzes Adamu as stakeholders reflect his PDP background

The source noted that the ministers specifically asked if President Muhammadu Buhari was truly supporting former Nasarawa Governor, Abdullahi Adamu, speculation that hit the media space a few weeks ago.

They also raised serious concerns about the candidacy of Adamu, citing his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) background and labeling him a "stranger" who cannot be trusted to hold forth for the bloc at a time the President would no longer be sitting.

Recall that Adamu was one of the founding members of the PDP, under which he won the Nasarawa State gubernatorial election in 1999 and re-election in 2003. It is also noteworthy that at the end of his two-term governorship, Adamu became Secretary, Board of Trustees (BOT) of the party, thus making him a major decision-maker.

One of the ministers was said to have posited that it would be a major blow and act of betrayal against candidates Saliu Mustapha and Senator Tanko Al-Makura who, in the face of overwhelming temptations, remained loyal to the CPC structure from as far back as 2010 till date.

The source said:

"Mustapha for example had been with us since the days of the TBO (The Buhari Organization). He rose through the ranks to become the National Deputy Chairman of the defunct CPC. We know him, we know his capability and we can trust him enough to navigate the party through the stormy waters."

Almakura on the other hand was said to be the lone CPC Governor during this trying moment of the party.

The source said:

"He has not failed or floundered since then. So, how do you morally explain a purported endorsement of someone that we hardly know within our ranks?, someone that does not enjoy popular support?" the source asked rhetorically.

Aside from this, the delegation was also said to have warned of the dire consequences of the purported endorsement of Adamu on the party chapter in Nassarawa state.

They allegedly predicted an implosion that may affect both the Governor, A.A. Sule and Senator Almakura.

The source said:

"There is no how Adamu, as the national chairman would give the duo of Sule and Almakura any breathing space in the party. He will naturally want to consolidate his political base, and that may mean the end to the 2nd term ambition of the Governor and the political career of Sen. Almakura."

Meanwhile, the ministers concluded that it will be beneficial for the caucus to back a member of the now rested Congress for Progressives Change (CPC) from where the President joined the APC in 2014.

According to another source, they opined that an Adamu Chairmanship may affect the interest of the caucus after Buhari's exit in 2023, saying that the influence of the President may not be capable of salvaging an unpalatable situation when out of office.

The source said:

"They expressed the fear that President Buhari, after office, may leave the political scene and they will be the one to be affected by the implications of the choice of a wrong Chairmanship candidate."

While Almakura, a serving senator from Nasarawa, represents the older ranks, Mustapha, 49, who once served as the deputy national chairman of the CPC, is widely accepted amongst the political gladiators of the party.

Nevertheless, it remains uncertain who the President will pitch his tent with based on the recent meeting with his inner caucus but the lot is likely to fall on either of two of the candidates. It is believed that the President will make a final take as soon as he returns from his medical trip.

