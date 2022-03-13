Governors of the All Progressives Congress and the Peoples Democratic Party are insisting on producing the next president of the country

The governors are said to have made the decision through the platform of the Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF)

According to the governors, there are a number of competent members of the NGF who have the capability to lead Nigerians

With the 2023 presidential drawing near, governors across both the ruling All Progressives Congress and the opposition, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are insisting on producing the next president of Nigeria.

The decision by the governors of the 36 states across the country agreed on producing Nigeria's president through the Nigerian Governors' Forum (NGF).

Legit.ng gathered that the governors said it is important that the next president emerges from members of the NGF from either of the parties.

Governor Kayode Fayemi is the chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum Photo: Ekiti state government

A source privy to the decision said that over the weekend agreed that the NGF have governors who have the competence, experience, age advantage and contemporary connections needed to rebuild the nation.

The source said one major reason the governors are hell-bent on taking control of the two major political parties ahead of their congresses and presidential primaries.

According to the source:

“I can tell you that the governors of the 36 states have reached a consensus that one of them should emerge as the next president of the country."

The source noted that the members of the NGF have been having a series of meetings and consultations with a view to producing the next president.

Making their decision public

He added that the governors of the NGF are expected to make a formal declaration on the matter as soon as possible.

It was learnt that this is the main reason the state governors in the APC are insisting on retaining the control of the APC’s Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) ahead of the party’s National Executive (NEC) meeting next Thursday, March 17, in preparation for the national convention later in the month.

In the opposition PDP, the governors are said to have intensified consultations among party leaders ahead of the PDP national caucus meeting scheduled for Monday, March 14, in Abuja as well as the Party’s NEC meeting on Tuesday, March 15.

The PDP is expected to reach critical decisions, including zoning as well as its schedule of activities and guidelines for the 2023 general elections at the two crucial meetings.

The source in the NGF however hinted that following the decision, the governors may have to support any party that take its candidate from their forum, in the case that one of the political parties picks its candidate outside the governors.

The governors are expected to make formal presentations to their parties ahead of the Presidential primaries.

South, middle belt leaders tell Nigerians who to vote during 2023 presidential election

The call for a southern president ahead of the 2023 general election has continued to take the centre stage of politics in Nigeria.

The call was made by leaders from the southern and middle belt region of Nigeria under the auspices of the Southern Middle Belt Leaders Forum (SMBLF).

SMBLF urged all Nigerians to ensure they reject any political party that flags presidential candidates from other regions but the south.

Ohanaeze warns APC against dangers of denying Igbos 2023 presidency

Ohanaeze said plans to zone the presidency to the southwest would compromise Nigeria's unity and stability.

The group warned that any scheme by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to sideline Igbo candidacy at the primaries would amount to chaos.

The leadership of Ohanaeze said it reached out to the ruling party stating that the group strongly frowns at zoning the presidency to the southwest.

