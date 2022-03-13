An APC group has raised an alarm, alleging that a serving minister is trying to destabilise the ruling party

According to the group, the minister who is from the south-south region of the country has earmarked N5billion for the plot

The group further alleged that the money is geared towards procuring a court injunction to oust APC caretaker chairman, Mai Mala Buni

FCT, Abuja - The APC Youth Development and Solidarity Network has alleged that some cabals are desperately out to procure a court injunction against the party's caretaker committee under Governor Mai Mala Buni.

The group alleged that a whopping N5billion has been earmarked for the purpose.

Speaking at a press conference attended by a Legit.ng reporter in Abuja on Sunday, March 13, the group led by Tobias Ogbeh, said the plan is aimed at causing an uprising within the APC and the country at large in pursuit of an ambition built on deceit and the quest for power through the back door.

Ogbeh said:

“As we may be aware, some governors within the party have attempted to change the leadership of the APC Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee under Governor Mai Mala Buni.

“As despicable as this might sound, there has been an attempt at effecting a change in the leadership of the party, not on the strength of the interest of the party, but in furtherance of a blind ambition towards taking over the party structure through the back door in the buildup to the 2023 general elections.

“We wish to state that we have it on good authority that since the humiliation suffered by the sponsors of the failed leadership change in the party, there have been concerted efforts to use the instrument of the court to achieve their objective of effecting a change in the leadership of the party.

“We wish to inform all APC stakeholders and members of the general public that part of the new plot is to secure a court judgement through the back door that would sack the party's leadership from office.

“The scheme, which is heavily funded by a serving minister and presidential aspirant from the South-South, has earmarked close to N5billion for this purpose.

“We have credible information that the overarching plot is to cause an embarrassment to President Muhammadu Buhari, who from all indications was not in support of the leadership change and never gave his blessings as been speculated in the media by the brains behind the despicable plot.”

Ogbeh also alerted members of the public as well as the security agencies that the sum of N2.5billion has been earmarked as payment for the lawyers that would initiate the process.

He said the plan is for the judge to give an injunction against Governor Buni that would pave the way for a change in the party's leadership through the back door.

El-Rufai out to tarnish president’s image, says Pro-Buhari group

In a related development, the Buhari Core Supporters Network has alleged that Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state is out to tarnish the image of President Buhari.

The group also alleged that the governor is behind the leaked APC zoning documents making the rounds and therefore, urged that he must be punished for his indiscretion.

President of the group, Badamosi Luqman in a statement sent to Legit.ng on Sunday, March 6 said it is callous that documents with President Buhari’s signature were released under such questionable circumstances.

APC members to welcome Mai Mala Buni after medical trip

Meanwhile, barring any last-minute changes, members of the APC are expected to welcome Governor Buni back to the party’s national secretariat in Abuja on Monday, March 14.

The coordinator of a group planning a welcome back party for Governor Buni, said the recent hiccups in the party by some elements were targeted at eliminating the Yobe state chief executive while on his hospital bed.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, March 10, the convener, Hon. Tope Musbau, said some elements resorted to blackmail and campaign of calumny to paint the governor in bad light before President Buhari when their initial plot failed.

