Bola Tinubu has warned members of the ruling All Progressives Congress against actions that are undemocratic

The APC national leader said the party must remain a reference for good internal politics and governance for Nigerians

According to Tinubu, members of the ruling party must strive to ensure they do not turn out like other political parties across the country

The national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, on Thursday, March 10, called on members of the party to ensure they abide by democratic principles guiding the ruling party.

Tinubu who is a presidential aspirant of the ruling party commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his faith in the APC.

Tinubu has called on members of APC to abide by the tenants of democracy Photo: Bola Tinubu

Source: Twitter

A statement released by the former governor of Lagos state after the controversial removal of the chairman of the party's caretaker committee, Mai Mala-Buni, said it is important for party members to be guided in their actions.

The Cable reports that Tinubu the ruling party must be fair in its dealings with issues affecting the party and should be able to make an impact in the country through its internal party political processes.

He said while it is okay for members of the party to pursue their personal goals, it is also important for them to ensure that they keep the collective purpose of the APC in mind.

His words:

“Recently, President Buhari made a characteristically concise and important statement regarding the strength and purpose of our political party, APC.

“He underscored the need for the party to perfect its internal processes so that it keeps faith in the progressive purpose for which it was founded: to bring forth a better society through just and compassionate good governance."

Tinubu said that the APC was founded to ensure progressive governance in Nigeria and President Buhari won the 2015 election on that basis.

He noted that the essential task of fundamental reform and improvement of society has not been completed.

He said:

“We still have vital work to do. But the work can only be done by a party that is democratic and fair in governing itself as well as in governing the nation.

“This means that while people pursue their political goals they must also and always keep the greater collective purpose in mind. Let us be guided by the progressive and enlightened reason for the party.”

