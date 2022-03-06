A pro-Buhari group has accused Kaduna state governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai of causing confusion within the APC

FCT, Abuja - A group, Buhari Core Supporters Network (BCSN) has alleged that Governor Nasir el- Rufai of Kaduna state is out to tarnish the image of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The group also alleged that the governor is behind the leaked All Progressive Congress (APC) zoning documents making the rounds and therefore, urged that he must be punished for his indiscretion.

Governor El- Rufai has been accused of causing confusion within the APC. Photo credit: Kaduna state government

President of the group, Badamosi Luqman in a statement sent to Legit.ng on Sunday, March 6 said it is callous that documents with President Buhari’s signature were released under such questionable circumstances.

He said the matter the documents related to is one that is controversial and has consequences for the sustenance of Nigeria’s democracy.

According to him, since the documents surfaced, President Buhari has come under unwarranted abuses and criticism from within and outside the party, including people labeling him a dictator who has hijacked his party members’ right to elect those to lead the party.

Part of the statement read:

“We have consulted those that are familiar with the circumstances behind the leaked documents and have found out that only El-Rufai had custody of the original documents and is consequently the only person that could have leaked them, which we now have cause to believe he did to further his own agenda.

“As a state governor and a public office holder who took the statutory oaths to assume office, El-Rufai should have known the error in releasing such sensitive documents to the public when he was not authorized to do so. It is doubtful that he would take it lightly for any of his aides or subordinates to commit the same crime he has committed.

“We are worried that the same El-Rufai who is acting behind the name of President Buhari and leveraging Nigeria’s first citizen’s name to destroy the APC while at the same time keeping up the pretext of being on the president’s side.”

Group says rescheduled national convention will deepen democracy within APC

On its part, a group operating under the aegis of Concerned Northern APC Youth Forum has insisted on equity and fairness as means of strengthening the party for its acceptability in the 2023 general elections.

Speaking at a press conference attended by a Legit.ng reporter on Tuesday, February 22 in Abuja, chairman of the group, Hon. Suleiman Liba said it was important for the APC to strictly allow internal democracy to minimize those issues that may put the party at risk.

The group also stated that the rescheduled national convention was an opportunity to allow APC members to play roles that would deepen democracy in the country.

APC convention: Respect party supremacy, Nabena tells aggrieved chieftains

Meanwhile, the deputy national publicity secretary of the APC, Hon. Yekini Nabena, has sounded a note of caution to some members he described as "fifth columnists and their sponsors" against the national leadership of the ruling party.

He described the recent activities of some APC members as an act of insubordination against the party leadership.

Nabena warned that those sponsoring campaigns of calumny on national television and in other media platforms against APC national leadership should know that national convention will come and go but the damage they would have cost the party's image will remain.

