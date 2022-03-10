Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe state is expected back into the country next week after a medical trip abroad

The APC national caretaker committee chairman will resume at his duty post according to his supporters

The supporters also said they are planning a grand welcome back party for the Yobe state chief executive

FCT, Abuja - Barring any last-minute changes, members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) are expected to welcome the chairman, Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Governor Mai Mla Buni, back to the party’s national secretariat in Abuja on Monday, March 14.

The coordinator of a group planning a welcome back party for Governor Buni, said the recent hiccups in the party by some elements were targeted at eliminating the Yobe state chief executive while on his hospital bed.

Supporters of Mai Mala Buni say he will resume as the APC caretake committee chairman next week. Photo credit: Yobe state government

Speaking to the media on Thursday, March 10, the convener, Hon. Tope Musbau, said some elements resorted to blackmail and campaign of calumny to paint the governor in bad light before President Muhammadu Buhari when their initial plot failed.

According to Musbau, Buni has proven his pedigree, dedication, and commitment to the growth of the party from his time as national secretary to this moment.

He said it is laughable that vested and compromised interests wanted to capitalise on his health-enforced trip to twist the party in their favour.

Musbau further described the APC leader as an upright man, a staunch disciple of President Buhari’s school of transparency, accountability, and integrity.

He said:

“Everyone in Nigeria knows Buni’s pedigree as a forthright leader of the APC. We are not surprised that evil forces who are scared of light want him out at all costs.

“Buni is too decent for the people leading this evil campaign against him. He will not fall for their antics as all they want is to rubbish Mr. President’s legacies.”

Musbau, therefore, promised that loyal party members will roll out the carpet in celebration when the Yobe governor returns to duty.

He said millions of APC supporters across the 36 states will convene in the nation’s capital to welcome Governor Buni as he continues to lead the party.

He added:

“Our leader deserves a grand return and that’s what we have planned for him. We will sound the trumpets, hit the drums, sing and dance because what they planned for Governor Buni didn't materialise.

“He will be ushered back to his office by over 10illion party faithful who truly knows his worth and value his quality leadership. No amount of propaganda can deter the CEPCC chairman.

“We are appealing to party stalwarts to converge in their numbers on Monday. Buni’s return is a victory for our party, victory for Nigeria, and victory for democracy.”

