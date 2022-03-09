The crisis within the All Progressives Congress has taken a different turn with governors threatening to leave the party

The governors are aggrieved over the illegal move to replace the chairman of the caretaker committee, Mai Mala-Buni with his colleague from Niger state

According to the governor, some colleagues are focused on feeding the president with misinformation on the happening within the party

There are indications that about 13 governors of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) are set to dump the party over the drama of replacing the chairman of the Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Mai Mala-Buni.

While insisting on having Buni as the committee's national chairman, Legit.ng gathered that these state governors are set on a collision course with their colleagues who have decided to stay back in the party.

Governors of the APC are insisting that Mai Mala-Buni must not be removed illegally Photo: Mai Mala-Buni

Source: Facebook

They threatened to leave the party should the decision which was taken at the National Executive Council of APC in 2020 that Buni should head the party until the national convention is held, is not respected by President Muhammad Buhari and other members of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF).

Sources said that the decision of the governors reached its turning point after the move to replace Buni with his Niger state counterpart, Governor Sani Bello was made by key members of the party.

The source said that the 13 governor had a meeting in Abuja on the night of Monday, March 7, where they hinted at their plan to leave the party of the uncertainty of the crisis rocking the party.

Another source close to one of the state governors said that the team had described the replacement of Buni with Bello as illegality that cannot be allowed to stand.

He said the governors are weighing the option of teaming up with the opposition party since three of them had decamped from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

A governor's stance on the APC crisis

A governor of the northeast region of the country who is part of the team alleged that the cabal formed by the colleagues has suffocated the life out of the ruling APC.

The governor said:

"The party has been reduced to the equivalent of a drug-dealing gang where decisions are now based on who can manipulate President (Muhammadu) Buhari better.

“Even if APC governors were constituted into a kind of electoral college to make decisions for the party, which is not the case, there is no way seven is greater than thirteen."

"When you have only seven governors forcing their decision on thirteen governors of equal jurisdiction then you know there is a problem."

He further noted that while they are not saying that Governor Buni must continue as chairman of the CECPC forever, the needful should be done by following due process in his replacement or removal.

His words:

"There is the proper way to go about it, not some character sneaking to the President to snitch in the dark of the night and then come out throwing the president’s name around.

“If they want us to fall out with them as fellow APC Governors then we are ready. But this thing about being dictatorial must stop."

"It is a democracy, and the APC must run as a democracy. Or else there is no example we are showing anybody as leaders."

Meanwhile, the 13 governors are said to have mandated their various state attorney generals to write legal opinions on the illegality of what happened at the party’s secretariat on Monday, March 7.

Source: Legit.ng